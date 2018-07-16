Toomer plays at Sandy Creek High in Tyrone, Georgia, which traditionally is one of the stronger programs in the state. Brett Garvin took over as head coach this offseason after 16 seasons as an assistant coach for the program. He offered his take on what Toomer brings on and off the field.

Nicolas Toomer camped at Stanford on June 19 as a man on a mission to get a scholarship offer. By the end of the day he had one and he committed to Stanford June 30.

"He’s a really good kid from a good family. It’s a great family. His mom is my booster club president. His dad works his butt off to raise money for the program. His sister is a physical therapist and she comes and helps on Friday nights, some. They work hard. He is one of the hardest workers we’ve got. He rarely misses something and if he does it’s because he’s at a camp or sick. If the doors are open he’s here."

Why Toomer focused on Stanford: "I think the academics fit because he’s really good in the classroom. That is important to him and his family, so as soon as he got the offer from Stanford he told my son -- he and my son are really good buddies -- that’s where he’ll go.

"All kids kind of enjoy the recruiting process a little bit. But I think Nic wanted to get what he wanted (a Stanford offer) and be done with it."

Toomer has the type of long, athletic build that Stanford defensive backs coach Duane Akina likes to have on the field. It's Toomer's mental abilities that stand out to Garvin. It's a big part of why he is successful playing multiple positions: "On the field he’s a leader. He is very cerebral and understands the game. He understands when we call certain plays what we’re trying to accomplish. He understands all of that pretty well. You can make a few mistakes if you understand what we’re doing because you know how to recover from the mistake and still be right.

"He had a couple picks where he made a break from the middle of the field all the way toward the numbers and made a pretty good interception. That’s the thing, because he’s so cerebral he can play corner or safety. He’ll play some wideout for us. He does a lot of things because he understands and is a quick study. He’s not a million rep guy to get something. He will play more corner for us this year than he did last year. He’s rangy, he’s fast and he can cover guys one on one and is the guy you don’t have to worry about.

"He played safety all last year and toward the end of the year we moved him out to corner a little bit. It helped us because he’s a good enough athlete that I can put him at corner and put another good athlete who can’t play corner at safety, instead."

Toomer's junior season was his first at Sandy Creek. He quickly won over his teammates with his work ethic: "It’s hard for the kids to rebut anything he says because he’s always here and he’s always first. What are they going to say when he says something to them? He knows if I do these things, if I’m first and I’m always here and I say something to somebody then the coaches have his back. You need to do what he says because he’s the guy who is here every day and you’re not.

No matter what we’re doing -- if we’re running 40s he’s going to finish first. If we’re running gassers he finishes first. If we’re running 300-yard shuttles he finishes first. If we’re doing five-yard sprint work he finishes first. He’s always first in the line and he’s always here on time. He’s never late. If he’s not going to be here he’ll call or text that he’s going to a camp or woke up throwing up. He was sick today and text me at 5:45, because he knows I’m here at 6, to let me know before 7 o’clock, which when they’re supposed to be here. It’s those kind of things that … everything he does he’s dead on the money. He’s doing it with everything he’s got. He takes on that role that if I want to lead people I have to walk the walk."

Toomer is focused on the details of defensive back play since he will have to play multiple positions this season: "He’s going to have to work on his fundamentals to be a really sound DB because he’s going to bounce from one position to another position. He needs to make sure his fundamental footwork is right. That’s going to be something he is going to have to be sure about. It’s not because he’s deficient, it’s because you have to do things differently and he needs to make sure he’s on top of it."