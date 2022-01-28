How the final 2022 Rivals250 affects Stanford

Earlier this week, Rivals released their final rankings for the 2022 recruiting class. Stanford has several commits that made the final cut for the Rivals250, but where did they all land? In this piece, I want to quickly break down where everyone landed now that the dust has settled on the Rivals250 for 2022.

Before I dive in, I should note that Stanford currently has the 22nd best class in the Rivals 2022 team rankings and the second best class in the Pac-12 behind Arizona, who is 18th overall. Stanford’s 2022 class is pretty much wrapped up, though 2022 3-star defensive back Collin Wright is still yet to sign. His next opportunity to sign coming in February during the regular signing period. With that all said as sort of an informal introduction, let’s look at where Stanford commits landed in the final Rivals250 for 2022.

The highest ranked commit for Stanford is 4-star outside linebacker David Bailey at #79. Bailey fell five spots from his previous ranking of #74. Bailey is already enrolled in classes in winter quarter and is expected to be a real game changer for Stanford on defense. At 6’3”, 255 pounds, Bailey possesses tremendous physical tools and has a great feel for the game. He’s really good at stopping the run while also making plays as he drops back into his hooks/curls.

The next highest ranked commit for Stanford is 4-star offensive tackle Lucas Heyer at #176. Heyer fell six spots from his previous ranking of #170. Heyer is listed at 6’5”, 300 pounds and has great size for an offensive tackle. Really the ideal size you want. He’s very quick off the block, has great footwork, very light on his feet and should be effective both in the pass block and in the run block. Offensive line was an issue for Stanford last year, so it’s huge for them to be adding an offensive tackle of Heyer’s caliber into the fold.

Following Heyer, Stanford has 4-star defensive end Ernest “R.J.” Cooper at #185. Cooper fell nine spots from his previous ranking of #176. Listed at 6’5”, 235 pounds, Cooper is quick off the edge and very aggressive, possessing great instincts at making plays in the backfield. He’s got a chance to be an elite pass rusher for Stanford and along with Bailey help Stanford’s defense get back to where it needs to be.

It should be noted that Cooper is listed as an outside linebacker by Stanford, so that means we’ll likely see him and Bailey play on opposite sides of each other. Having watched some of his tape, he should have no trouble making the transition to outside linebacker. A lot of the things that make him a great defensive end should make him a great outside linebacker as well.

Following Cooper is 4-star offensive tackle Fisher Anderson at #223. Anderson fell nine spots from his previous ranking of #214. Anderson is taller than Heyer but not as heavy, listed at 6’7", 288 pounds. Anderson possesses a lot of the same qualities as Heyer. Very light on his feet, hits hard, quick off the block, and really excels both in pass protection and in the run game. Like Heyer, he too is a really nice addition to a Stanford team that struggled on the offensive line last season.

The final Stanford commit in the 2022 Rivals250 is 4-star weak-side defensive end Teva Tafiti, who comes in at #230. He fell seven spots from his previous ranking of #223. Listed at 6’2”, 225 pounds, Tafiti is great at making plays in the backfield and possess really good instincts. He’s used to being a rover on defense playing more of a linebacker role at times, which I’m sure is why Stanford is listing him as an outside linebacker like Cooper. He’s really better suited for that position given his quickness to the ball. He can make plays both in coverage and in the backfield and does a great job of getting into the backfield from the outside without lining up on the line of scrimmage. He played in the Polynesian Bowl earlier this month and looks to add depth and playmaking to Stanford’s defense.

While Stanford would of course prefer to see these guys all rise in the final Rivals250 instead of fall, they should still be pleased to have five of their six four-star commits make the list. In case you are wondering, the lone Stanford 4-star commit who did not make the Rivals250 is tight end Sam Roush, who is also enrolled with David Bailey in winter quarter. Roush will add depth to Stanford’s tight end room and hopefully take a little pressure off Benjamin Yurosek, who is evolving into one of the top tight ends in the country.

Looking at this big picture-wise, all of the guys who made the Rivals250 plus Roush will have a chance to make an immediate impact on this Stanford team. Especially the guys who will be playing defense. There will be some competition at the offensive tackle spot, so it’s no slam dunk Heyer and Anderson will come in and get a ton of minutes right away. But everyone else, especially the guys playing defense should see a lot of minutes early and get a chance to show what they can do from day one. It’ll be interesting to see what they bring to the table and if they end up being the top players for the Cardinal in the 2022 class when it’s all said and done.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.