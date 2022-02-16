How Stanford MBB commits stack up in the latest Rivals150

Earlier this month, Rivals released their latest Rivals150 rankings for the 2022 and 2023 men’s basketball recruiting classes. I thought it would be good to provide a quick summary of how Stanford commits stack up now that those rankings have been released.

2022: Stanford has two commits in the 2022 class at the moment. The first one to commit was 4-star small forward Ryan Agarwal out of Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas. Agarwal committed back in March of 2021. The second one to commit was 4-star small forward Jaylen Thompson out of Southern California Academy in Castaic, California. Thompson committed in September of 2021.

Both Agarwal and Thompson are almost identical in terms of their physical profile. They’re both listed at 6’7” and only 10 pounds apart. Thompson is the heavier of the two at 180 pounds while Agarwal is at 170 pounds.

In terms of their playing style, Agarwal is more of a 3-point shooter. That’s really where he makes his mark. He’s got a really quick release and is great in catch and shoot situations. Moves really well without the ball and does a great job coming off screens to give himself open looks. He does have an ability to put the ball on the floor as well and attack the basket, but that’s not where he’s most comfortable. He does elevate with ease and is a pretty bouncy athlete in that way.

As for Thompson, while he can score from the perimeter as well, he’s more comfortable attacking the rim and finishing around the basket. Being 10 pounds heavier, he’s able to absorb more contact around the rim and finish through contact. He’s better at putting the ball on the floor and taking opponents off the dribble. Like Agarwal, Thompson can get up and has no problem throwing it down.

As for where they stack up in the 2022 rankings, Thompson is the higher rated player. Thompson has risen 11 spots to #84 overall while Agarwal has fallen 13 spots to #124. I think the reason why Thompson is rated higher and has seen his stock go up more is simply because he is the more athletic player and is a bit more diverse in his game. Thompson projects to be the better defender at the next level and just has more upside from a physical standpoint. But that doesn’t mean he’ll end up being the better player at Stanford. Agarwal is the better shooter of the two and if he rounds out his game a bit more and gets more comfortable scoring around the rim, he could easily go on to have the better college career.

With both Agarwal and Thompson on board, Stanford’s recruiting class is currently ranked 40th in the 2022 Rivals Team Rankings.

2023: Stanford already has one commit in the 2023 class in 5-star point guard Kanaan Carlyle out of Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. Listed at 6’3”, 185 pounds, Carlyle is the perfect example of what a modern-day point guard is supposed to be. Very athletic, quick with the ball, knows how to push it transition and create plays for others. Has great court vision. Takes good care of the ball. Finishes well around the rim and is deadly in the mid-range. He’s a solid 3-point shooter, but it’s really inside the 3-point line where he does most of his damage and is most comfortable. He’s also active in passing lanes and projects to be a good defender at the next level as well.

In regard to where he stacks up in the latest Rivals150 for 2023, Carlyle has risen seven spots to #16 overall and is now a 5-star recruit. His stock is really high right now and it’s possible that he rises even further before he comes to Stanford. Just for context, Harrison Ingram finished at #16 in the 2021 recruiting class. So, Carlyle is right there with Ingram in terms of ranking.

Big picture: All three Stanford commits have a chance to make a real impact on the program. Obviously, Carlyle is the one that shines the brightest because of his overall rating and also the fact that point guard is a real position of need right now. However, quality wing play has been key to Stanford’s success this year and adding two talented wings in Agarwal and Thompson should really help Jerod Haase continue to build the kind of team he wants. It’ll be fun to see what Agarwal and Thompson bring to the team next year and how much of an impact Carlyle makes at point guard when he arrives in the year after.

Stanford is a program that continues to knock on the door of the NCAA tournament after not being there since 2014. If they don’t get there this year, it does feel like they could finally get to the promised land with the additions of Agarwal, Thompson, and Carlyle. Not to mention whoever else joins Carlyle in the 2023 class.

