How 2022 Stanford MBB commits stack up in final Rivals150

This week, Rivals released their final Rivals150 for the 2022 men’s basketball recruiting cycle. Below is how Stanford commits stack up in the final rankings and where Stanford stacks up in the team rankings.

In their 2022 class, Stanford has two scholarship commits in 4-star small forwards Jaylen Thompson and Ryan Agarwal. They also have a preferred walk-on commit that they are excited about in 3-star point guard Benny Gealer. Stanford has also been aggressively hitting the transfer market, hoping to pull in somebody. Whether or not they’ll be able to do that remains to be seen. And then of course, they’re waiting to see what Harrison Ingram ultimately decides to do. He has declared for the NBA Draft but has left open the possibility to return to Stanford for a sophomore year.

With that little primer out of the way, let’s dive into the rankings: Jaylen Thompson is ranked 87th overall and 25th in the small forward rankings. He fell three spots in the overall rankings. Ryan Agarwal is ranked 128th overall and 31st in the small forward rankings. He fell four spots in the overall rankings.

For both guys, not a lot of change. Both are comfortably in the Rivals150. There wasn’t any concern of either one falling out of the list altogether heading into the final rankings. The only question was where would they land?

As for why Thompson is ranked higher, I think it primarily has to do with the fact that he’s a better two-way player and a little bit more versatile on offense. Thompson can attack the rim and score from the mid-range and while 3-point shooting isn’t his forte, he can still make teams pay from the perimeter. He also has a tremendous motor and should be good at forcing turnovers and making plays in transition.

Agarwal I think has been pigeonholed as much more of a 3-point specialist type. That isn’t to say he doesn’t do other things well, but he’s really more of a catch and shoot type of 3-point shooter that really does his damage from the perimeter. He has more work to do to becoming a more well-rounded player on both ends of the floor, but make no mistake, between him and Thompson, Agarwal is the better 3-point shooter for sure.

Generally speaking, both players are well-respected among those who follow college hoops recruiting. Everyone recognizes the potential that Thompson has to blossom into one of the best all-around players in the country and while he isn’t as multi-dimensional, Agarwal is widely considered to be one of the top 3-point shooters in the 2022 class.

Touching quickly on Gealer, the hope Stanford has with him is that they’ve found a real diamond in the rough. A guy who can make plays for others, score in a variety of ways, and just bring a lot of energy and fire as a floor general. Gealer is a guy who hopefully will play well enough to earn a scholarship. The fact that he’s rated a 3-star by Rivals in and of itself indicates that he’s no ordinary preferred walk-on. While he doesn’t project to see a lot of action early on in his Stanford career, there’s a chance by the end he’s getting regular minutes and is a real contributor.

Lastly, in terms of the team rankings, Stanford has the 43rd class in the nation overall and the 5th class in the Pac-12. UCLA and USC are neck and neck at 1st and 2nd place respectively. Oregon is comfortably in 3rd place, but also a good distance behind UCLA and USC. Arizona State at 4th place is slightly ahead of Stanford and then Colorado at 6th place is slightly behind Stanford. So Stanford is nestled in between Arizona State and Colorado.

As far as the rest of the Pac-12 is concerned, Oregon State is comfortably in 7th place, on their own island as they are well behind Colorado but also well ahead of Arizona and Cal who are 8th and 9th respectively. Arizona is bogged down by the fact that they have just one commit in 2022, but that one commit is a good one in 4-star center Dylan Anderson, who is ranked 88th overall and 15th among centers, so that’s something that should be noted. Utah and Washington bring up the rear. They both have just one three-star recruit signed.

As a whole, Stanford should be feeling good about the class they have coming in. They have a pair of talented small forwards that should form a really nice one-two punch on the perimeter and a point guard who might end up exceeding expectations and prove himself to be a scholarship-level player. At this point, the big thing to watch for is whether or not they’ll pull anyone in via the transfer portal and whether or not Harrison Ingram will decide to come back for another year.

