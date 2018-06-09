Versatile 2019 offensive line prospect Jake Hornibrook visited Stanford last week for his second trip to The Farm since he was offered March 16. The Pennsylvania native got to Stanford Tuesday and spent the night with several linemen as part of his effort to better get to know the Cardinal players.

That was the main goal of the second trip because Hornibrook has already established a good relationship with Stanford offensive line coach Kevin Carberry.

"I wanted to see if I fit with those guys. It was cool and I think I’m a good fit," he said.

Hornibrook spent Tuesday night with AT Hall and Jesse Burkett. He also went to dinner with Carberry, Drew Dalman, Dylan Powell and Foster Sarell. Hornibrook hasn't been able to watch Carberry coach his players, so he settled for the next best thing which was to ask the players about their experiences with their new coach.

"It was helpful to ask the players how they like playing for him," he said. "I got a lot of positive feedback so I was happy to hear that from the players."

Hornibrook also got to spend more talking football with his possible future position coach: "I got to meet with him a bunch of times and watch some film and talk to him. It definitely helped a lot from that perspective as well."

Hornibrook wasn't the only 2019 offensive line recruit on campus Tuesday and Wednesday. Four star guard Zeke Correll of Cincinnati was there with his family.

"I was with him (Correll) for most of the day (Wednesday)," Hornibrook said. "It was fun meeting another recruit. I was hanging out with him and his family for a lot of it. I think we’re pretty similar guys, which is cool. He’s from Cincinnati and I’m from Philadelphia, so we’re both a little ways from Stanford so it was good to meet him and his family."

Hornibrook will go on a service trip next week to Peru through his high school, Malvern Prep. While in Peru he'll focus on going to schools and orphanages to work on various projects and will wait to commit to a college until after he gets back.

"I feel like I have enough information to make a decision," he said. "I just have to let it all digest and talk to my parents. I think we’ll make the best decision."