Several weeks before he made the cross-country trip, DiCosmo described his anticipation in a message to Cardinal Sports Report: “(I’ve) been waiting my whole life for this.” DiCosmo arrived Friday and after spending Saturday on campus he offered a hard to believe assessment given his pre-trip excitement:

DiCosmo camped at Stanford last June and there already was a high level of comfort with the university and football program before the junior day visit. The box of information he wanted to check Friday and Saturday was to get the perspective of current players.

He went to a class with KJ Costello and JJ Arcega-Whiteside and spent a lot of time with fellow New Jersey natives Jordan Fox and Donald Stewart. Those interactions were the type of positive experiences that Stanford has come to count on when hosting recruits from all over the country.

And Aeneas’ father, Anthony, approached the visit with a similar curiosity. He wanted to get a sense for how the football players fit on campus, so he spoke to several Stanford students without letting them know who he was or why he was on campus.

“Their response was incredible,” Anthony said. “They said, ‘They’re like us.’ They had a lot of respect for them. They don’t get any passes and they have to work hard. That’s the kind of situation that Aeneas is looking for and that’s not for everybody. Some people want the rock star treatment and be treated like kings. And some people want to go to school and be really, truly challenged. And I think that’s what this experience is going to be.”

Another factor that makes Stanford stand out is the Cardinal staff is the only one recruiting Aeneas to play inside linebacker. Aeneas has offers to play outside linebacker, defensive end and Clemson is even talking about playing tight end, according to Anthony.

The visit was the first opportunity for a meeting with inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen to discuss why Stanford thinks Aeneas can play inside.

“It was cool to see what they like about me and how I can make an impact,” Aeneas said. “We talked for a while. He showed me some film and explained that. It would be a bit of an adjustment period, but I think I have the tools to do it. -- the way I see the ball, the quick twitch that I have and the ability to pass rush is something I can use outside and inside as well.”

Anthony watched the film study meeting from the perspective of a father who wants to make sure the plan fits what is best for his son. He came away reassured.

“Listen, if Coach Hansen said to Aeneas we want you to play kicker, he would have been like, ‘Great’,” Anthony said. “That’s kind of who he is. As his dad I’m thinking, ‘Does this make sense?’ And I felt good about it.”

The DiCosmos were also able to have a sit-down conversation with head coach David Shaw, which made a strong first impression.

“It’s really great when a former player is a head coach who really understands the university and the demands of it,” Anthony said. “I think that’s really important in a situation like Stanford. The academic demand is going to be so high that I think a coach has to really understand what that means and wants to champion it. I felt really good about talking to him.”

Academics have always been the top focus for Aeneas, who took two AP exams this week and plans to take at least three advanced courses his senior year. Aeneas visited several Ivy League schools and seriously considered that route.

He has two remaining visits to Notre Dame June 15 and Michigan June 22 and Aeneas said he expects to make a decision within about a week of the Michigan trip.