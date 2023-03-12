Stanford senior guard Hannah Jump has been named Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year for women’s basketball. Jump is a psychology major with a 3.75 GPA, really doing work in the classroom as well as on the basketball court.

Pac-12 Release: Stanford’s Hannah Jump named Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year

Jump is the seventh Stanford women’s basketball player to receive this honor: Lexie Hull (2021-22), Alanna Smith (2018-19), Brittany McPhee (2017-18), Chiney Ogwumike (2013-14), Kayla Pederson (2010-11), and Jayne Appel (2009-10).

Jump is leading the Pac-12 with 94 3-pointers made this season, averaging 11.3 points per game on 45% shooting from the field, 43% shooting from 3-point range, and 81% shooting from the foul line. She has started in all 33 games Stanford has played this year and has really been instrumental to the Cardinal’s success on the court. It’ll be fun to see what kind of performances she has in the NCAA Tournament.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com