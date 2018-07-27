Rivals Top 250 prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba will visit Stanford July 31, the same day as fellow Texan and 2020 four star recruit Darius Snow .

Smith-Njigba messaged Cardinal Sports Report that he has been talking to wide receiver coach/area recruiter Bobby Kennedy "for a while".

"It’s been cool talking to him. He came during the spring to see me so that was cool. I’m ready to go down there to see the vibe and the way he coaches."I’m really interested in Stanford. It's a great school with a great program. I'm really looking forward to the visit."

Smith-Njigba was at the Dallas The Opening regional and ran a 4.64 laser-timed 40 and had a 4.01 agility time. His rating was a 109.41.

As a sophomore he was the team's leading receiver with 1,328 yards on 83 catches for nine touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown. Rockwall plays top Texas competition, including two of the top 10 teams in the state, according to Maxpreps.

He was a top performer at Notre Dame's June camp.