“It’s the best of both worlds. You get the best academics and play in one of the best football conferences in the country. It was definitely a great experience,” he said.

The perfect weather and “gorgeous” campus provided a picturesque backdrop to the visit that “definitely made an impression” on Wypler.

New Jersey native Luke Wypler visited Stanford Friday and Saturday during his first trip ever to California. It was an eye-opening experience for the 2020 top-100 offensive guard.

Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry has been Wypler’s main recruiting contact at Stanford. Wypler watched film with Carberry Saturday and broke down blocking techniques. He enjoyed getting a feel for how Carberry teaches and liked having “good, quality time” to talk about non-football topics.

Associate athletic director Mike Eubanks, who also is director of recruiting, took Wypler on a tour of campus: “He was a great guy. He was showing me around and giving me a good feel for the university and what to expect. He was definitely a great person to talk to.”

Wypler, who is a National Honors Society student, also had a lunch with Karl Eikenberry, the former Army lieutenant general and ambassador to Afghanistan: “He teaches some foreign policy classes that would definitely be an interest to me.”

The personal interactions that also meant a lot for Wypler were the ones with the current players. He had dinner Friday night with two offensive linemen and the next morning had breakfast with the freshmen who were moving in. He had a chance to speak with several of the newcomers about how they handled the recruiting process and why they chose Stanford.

Maryland native and former four star defensive lineman Thomas Booker offered assurance about overcoming the distance from home.

“He said the more you’re at Stanford you feel more at home. It doesn’t feel like you’re so far away. You know this is going to become your new home.”

Overall, the “character of everybody (stood out). That’s what I’m looking for is good character and people who push a high standard. That’s what you want to see in a locker room to strive for greatness.”