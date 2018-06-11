Family is incredibly important to Cincinnati native Zeke Correll, who is the youngest of nine children, so it's understandable that he zeroed in on whether he saw the same value in the Stanford program.

He got the answer he was looking for after spending most of two days around offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard and head coach David Shaw.

"It was an awesome visit," he said. "You can tell it’s a family-oriented program. They bring their families to practice every day. He (Carberry) loves his son; he loves his family. That’s a good thing to know because fathers are good with younger people and that’s a guy who you’d want to coach you and be your mentor.

"The coaches, they’re a great staff. They love football. Listening to them coach and watch film and see them get excited over it let’s me know those are guys you want to play for.

"Also, getting to know the players as well (was important) because you don’t want to go to a place where you feel like you wouldn’t fit in with the program. The professors and all the students were very encouraging. And obviously they’re going to do pretty well for themselves and already are."

Correll watched film with Carberry and noted how the coach's eyes lit up talking about a guard blocking down on a nose or a "two-man combos up to a linebacker." He described it as an amazing experience that showed a lot of Carberry's qualities.

"He’s a great teacher," Correll said. "He was in the NFL previous to Stanford and the technique based stuff he was teaching me was good information. I asked the players what they thought of him as a coach -- just a straight up, honest answer -- and they said you won’t find better than him. He’s the best at what he does. That’s encouraging to me."

Correll also appreciated the message he got from Shaw and Pritchard, which among other things emphasized that Correll should enjoy the process and being a kid. It's an important decision that he shouldn't rush.

And Pritchard's background as part of a big family gave Correll an easy way to connect with the coach. Pritchard has seven siblings and his family adopted three kids. Correll's desire for a good family atmosphere in a program is deeply rooted in his own experience.

"The way that you’re raised is so important to your future," he said. "If you’re raised the wrong way you’ll create bad habits that can be fixed but it takes a lot of work. If you come in raised the right way … then it’s easier to adjust to whatever comes at you. That’s how I look at it."

The Correll family will be there for Zeke as he prepares to tackle the decision of where to commit. He plans to make his choice by the end of the month after visits to Notre Dame June 15 and Ohio State June 22.

Even though he's only visited Stanford once, and it was his first time California, he feels that he has enough information to potentially choose the Cardinal.

"Yeah, I mean we spent two days with them that were packed to the brim with information and everything you can imagine," he said. "We took the whole time. I think I would definitely be comfortable making that decision.

"I’m leaving that up to God (where to commit). I figure if I try to listen and pray about it then hopefully I hear where I need to go. But if I don’t then I think I’ll make my decision not on the coaches, because coaches come and go, but I’ll base off people and the general feel of the school."