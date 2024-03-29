On Wednesday, Kyle Smith was officially introduced as the new head coach of Stanford men’s basketball after coaching Washington State to an NCAA tournament victory earlier this month. Smith covered a lot of ground in his presser and laid out his vision for the program. Below are five takeaways I have.

VIDEO: Stanford Men’s Basketball: Kyle Smith Introductory Press Conference

#1. Stanford is truly Kyle Smith’s dream job: One of the reasons Kyle Smith was atop my hot board for Stanford during the entire coaching search was because I heard he liked the Bay Area and that unless he got an offer that really blew him away, he would take the Stanford job if offered.

After being at his introductory press conference, I’m not sure any job offer could have pulled Smith away from Stanford. He’s clearly been following the program going all the way back to the Mike Montgomery years and been a big believer in what Stanford can accomplish in basketball. He talked about how he feels like Stanford can set the standard in being an elite program on the West Coast and basically be another Duke.

Smith also loves all that Stanford offers off the court. Just the academic resources, campus, and community. He mentioned he has a son with autism and making sure he’s well cared for is a top priority for him and his wife. The presence of the Stanford Autism Center was a major factor in his decision.

So just all-around, this was a job he couldn’t turn down. He said it was his dream job and has been his dream job basically ever since he got into coaching. I knew he was interested in the job, but I didn’t know it was to such an amplified level.

#2. Smith is going to bring a more analytical approach to Stanford: At the Pac-12 tournament, I asked Washington State forward Jaylen Wells what he most liked about playing under Kyle Smith. One of the things he mentioned was how many stats Smith uses. I asked Smith to expand on this a bit and he said something he does is put stats in a spreadsheet and give guys their HPPP, which means Hustle Points Per Possession. This gives guys a quantifiable number that they can look to that measures how hard they are playing. He thinks guys will like it.

This isn’t to say Jerod Haase didn’t use analytics at all. Every coach uses analytics and stats to a certain extent, but it does seem like Smith will make it an even bigger focus than Haase did. Smith calls his style of play “Nerd Ball” and it does seem to live up to its name. It’ll be interesting to see how that style gets embraced at a school that gives the nickname of “Nerd Nation” to its students.

#3. Smith feels well prepared for the unique challenges of Stanford: Another question I asked Kyle Smith about is how prepared he feels for the job. Especially since his first head coaching job was at Columbia in the Ivy League. Smith said he feels like his time at Columbia helped him a lot. He called it a great training ground. Just because he got used to casting a global net and learning how to recruit the right kids who can get admitted and value that academic side. Smith said recruiting wise it starts with verifying a guy can get admitted and then from there find guys who fit what he wants to do. He said they are looking for six-tool guys. Guys who can play on both sides of the ball. He’s used to finding guys who fit the high academic mold while also fitting well with what he wants to do on the court. That should serve him well.

#4. Defense, rebounding, and ball security are going to be his three focuses: Smith said the three things he most focuses on with his teams is defense, rebounding, and ball security. Given previous Stanford teams under Haase struggled in those areas, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of transformation the program has in that respect. While some of it will come down to him recruiting the right guys, Smith seems to feel a lot of that stuff just comes down to guys being taught the right way and making it a priority.

#5. Smith is bringing a lot of energy and hope: Every new head coach to at least some extent brings new energy and hope. At some point that wears off and the reality of results takes over. That being said, when you look at his track record and how he’s been able to win everywhere he’s gone, Smith does seem to be firing up the fanbase and has people feeling optimistic about Stanford men’s basketball again. He seems to have the right approach to having success at Stanford and at this point that’s enough to get people excited.

