In addition to the return of Tempie Brown, Stanford women’s basketball will have another familiar face on the sidelines this upcoming season in Erica McCall, who had a stellar playing career on The Farm, helping the Cardinal reach the Final Four in 2014 and 2017. McCall is making her return after a five year playing career in the WNBA.

"It is just awesome to have Erica back at Stanford," said Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said in the team release. "Erica brings a wealth of playing experience at the highest level. She is an incredibly hard worker and has outstanding communication and leadership skills. We are extremely excited to have Erica join our staff!"

"I feel honored to be back at Stanford, working with one the most elite teams and staff in the country," McCall added. "As a student-athlete, Stanford helped shape the person I am today. Since my time on campus, I had the opportunity to expand my basketball experience playing in the WNBA and overseas. Now as a coach, I'm excited to bring that experience back to the place I call my second home."

For Stanford, getting both Brown and McCall to return is a good thing. Both people know the ins and outs of Stanford and what it takes to be successful on The Farm. With her fresh WNBA experience, McCall should be great with player development and also giving players invaluable insights into what can be expected at the highest level. It’ll be fun to see what she brings on the bench and what kind of impact she has on the players that she works with.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com