A snowstorm will roll into The Farm July 31. That's when 2020 safety Darius Snow is scheduled to visit Stanford for the first time.

Snow was offered by Stanford in April and is one of the most coveted defensive prospects in the country. The Texas native is ranked No. 121 in the country by Rivals.

He is scheduled to visit LSU July 26 and then swing out west to Stanford. Stanford has a junior day and Friday Night Lights camp July 27 and players report for training camp Aug. 1. Snow may be able to have a lot of one-on-one time with the coaches and meet some of the players who are already on campus.

Snow visited several schools during the spring and summer: Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia and Michigan State (where his father, Eric, played basketball).

Snow told Cardinal Sports Report that he's had several conversations with Stanford wide receivers coach/area recruiter Bobby Kennedy and Mike Eubanks, the program's director or recruiting. His visit will be the first real opportunity to get to know defensive backs coach Duane Akina.

He also has taken it upon himself to learn about what the university has to offer: "I’ve learned and researched just about everything possible in regards to the school, and I can’t wait to get up there."