Following Stanford’s home sweep over the Washington schools, Stanford senior libero Elena Oglivie was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for November 6th. In the two matches, Oglivie averaged 4.88 digs per set, totaling 39 digs. She was fantastic all weekend.

Oglivie continues to be one of the top liberos in the nation and is incredibly instrumental to Stanford’s success. This is her third Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honor this season and the eighth of her career. Often overshadowed by Stanford’s outside hitters, Oglivie is just as important to the team. Her ability to track down balls and keep plays alive is truly remarkable.

Stanford will return to action on Thursday when #7 Oregon comes to The Farm. That will begin at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Insider.

