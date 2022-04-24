Dual recap: #12 Stanford falls to GCU and bounces back against SDSU

On Saturday, #12 Stanford baseball played two games in San Diego against Grand Canyon and San Diego State, losing the first game against Grand Canyon in the daytime by a final score of 5-1 before bouncing back at night to win 9-6 against San Diego State. It was a day filled with highs and lows as one would expect in a doubleheader that results in a 1-1 split.

In the first game, Vince Reilly (5-1) was the winning pitcher for Grand Canyon while Tommy O’Rourke (1-5) was awarded the loss for Stanford. O’Rourke gave up two home runs which resulted in three runs for Grand Canyon in the bottom of the 7th inning, coming in to relieve Drew Dowd who up that point had pitched 6.0 scoreless innings.

Stanford took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning as Braden Montgomery hit a double that brought home Brett Barrera who hit a single to left field with two outs. Stanford would hold onto that lead all the way until the bottom of the 7th inning in which Dowd was taken off the mound for O’Rourke. After seeing Tyler Wilson hit a single to lead off the bottom of the 7th inning, Stanford head coach David Esquer was obviously worried that Dowd might be on the verge of losing his stuff for the game and decided to make a pitching change. Bringing in O’Rourke was obviously a terrible move as it resulted in two straight home runs for three runs as was said above.

In case you are wondering if there’s anything more to it, honestly, not really. After Wilson got on first base, Dowd was pulled and the very next batter Tayler Aguilar hit a two-run shot to right field to make it a 2-1 Grand Canyon lead. The following batter Josh Buckley then hit a solo shot to left field to make it a 3-1 lead. Amazingly, O’Rourke wasn’t pulled after those home runs and managed to not allow any more runs the rest of the inning. However, he would be done after that inning as Justin Moore came in to pitch the bottom of the 8th inning after Stanford was unable to score in the top of the 8th.

Moore didn’t do a whole lot better in the bottom of the 8th as he gave up two runs. After Elijah Buries and Cade Verdusco each hit singles to get on first and second base, Aguilar hit a single to left field to bring both Buries and Verdusco home to make it a 5-1 GCU lead. A lead they would maintain all the way until the end of the game.

After having a rather hideous performance against GCU, to Stanford’s credit, they bounced back in game two against San Diego State. Ty Uber (2-1), who got the start, was the winning pitcher for Stanford while Quinn Mathews (3) picked up the save. TJ Fondtain (1-5) was awarded the loss for San Diego State.

The first four innings of this game were scoreless as neither team was able to get on the board. In the bottom of the 5th inning, Caden Miller hit a ground-rule double for San Diego State and then advanced to third base courtesy of a sacrifice bunt from Alex Rodriguez. The Aztecs’ sacrifice paid off as Miller came home courtesy of Irvin Weems flying out to left center for the second out of the inning. After Shaun Montoya was walked, Poncho Ruiz flied out to right center to end the inning.

Stanford responded in the top of the 6th inning with six runs to go up 6-1. Brock Jones, Carter Graham, and Brett Barrera loaded up the bases with no outs. Graham and Jones each hit singles before advancing to second and third base courtesy of a wild pitch from Fondtain. Barrera then got walked. Thanks to a double from Montgomery, Jones and Graham came home while Barrera advanced to third base. Kody Huff then hit a single to right field, bringing home Montgomery and Barrera. It was now a 4-1 Stanford lead.

Jonny Guzman then came in to replace Fondtain on the mound, hoping to stop Stanford’s offensive attack. Guzman would strike out Vincent Martinez, who was the first batter he faced. However, the next two batters got on base as Drew Bowser hit a single to advance Huff to second base before Eddie Park got walked to load up the bases. Adam Crampton then got walked to make it a 5-1 Stanford lead after which Jones flied out to left field to bring Bowser home. Guzman finally got the out he needed in the next at-bat as Graham struck out swinging, but it was now a 6-1 lead for Stanford. They had all the momentum now.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Joey Dixon came in to pitch for Stanford as Uber was done for the day. In the first at-bat, Cole Carrigg got walked before advancing to second thanks to Brian Leonhardt grounding out to advance him. Tino Bethancourt grounded out again to advance Carrigg to third base. Thanks to Xavier Carter hitting a single to center field, Carrigg scored to make it a 6-2 game. Miller would foul out for the third out of the inning in the next at-bat.

Stanford responded in the top of the 7th inning as the bases got loaded with no outs thanks to Barrera, Montgomery, and Huff. Montgomery would then score thanks to a single from Martinez. That would be the only run Stanford scored in the inning, but they were now up 7-2, looking good. On top of that, they also burned through another Aztec pitcher as Guzman was replaced by Omar Serrano.

After Dixon held San Diego State scoreless in the bottom of the 7th inning, Stanford added two more runs in the top of the 8th inning to go up 9-2. After Jones grounded out in the first at-bat, Graham was walked by Serrano before advancing to second base on a wild pitch. Barrera then struck out looking for the second out. Montgomery would then get intentionally walked before stealing second base while Graham stole third. Thanks to a wild pitch from Serrano, Graham came home while Montgomery advanced to third base. Huff then got walked.

It was at this point that San Diego State pulled Serrano and brought in Hunter Hargett. Hargett then threw a wild pitch to bring home Montgomery for the ninth Stanford run. Hargett would pull himself together the rest of the way and not allow any more runs, but with a 9-2 lead, Stanford appeared to be safely in front.

While Stanford did go on to win the game, as the 9-6 score indicates, it got a little scarier for the Cardinal in the final two innings than they would have liked. Dixon gave up back-to-back singles in the bottom of the 8th inning before getting replaced on the mound by Ryan Bruno. Bruno then threw three straight wild pitches that resulted in two runs for San Diego State. It was now a 9-4 game. At this point, Bruno was done and Brandt Pancer came in with the hopes of calming the waters. After securing the first out, Pancer then gave up a triple and a fly out for two more runs. It was now a 9-6 game. Pancer would get the third out needed to prevent any more damage, but now Stanford entered the 9th inning with some pressure.

After Stanford was unable to score in the top of the 9th, Quinn Mathews replaced Pancer on the mound in a save situation in the bottom of the 9th. To Mathews’ credit, he was able to get the save and not give up any runs. He recorded two strike outs and after walking a batter, that batter got caught stealing. It was overall a rather uneventful bottom of the 9th, which is how Stanford wanted it after making the bottom of the 8th more adventurous than they would have liked. 9-6 was the final score. Still a sound victory for Stanford.

When looking at both of these games, as I said in the beginning, it really is a mixed bag for Stanford. The good is the fact that after losing to Grand Canyon, their bats delivered the goods and got them the win against San Diego State. The hitting as a whole has been fantastic as of late. The bad is the bullpen. O’Rourke was terrible in his outing, costing them a win and even in the game that they did win, the bullpen was very shaky. Thankfully, Stanford has some strong options at starting pitcher and in the end, it was Quinn Mathews, a starting pitcher, who closed out the second game.

At this point, Stanford just has to look ahead to Sunday where they’ll face San Diego State at 1:00 PM PT. If they can win that game, they’ll walk out of San Diego winning three out of four games. That game will air on XTRA 1360 Radio.

