In advance of Stanford’s College World Series opener against Arkansas, Andrew Hutchinson of HawgBeat.com, Rivals’ Arkansas affiliate site, had me on to share my insights into the Cardinal. The opener is on Saturday at 11:00 AM PT on ESPN and KZSU radio.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com