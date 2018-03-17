“I’ve always valued education more than anything. But I also love football. That’s why I’ve always been drawn toward Stanford. It’s probably the best combination of both in the country.”

“This offer, it meant a lot,” he said. “I’ve been big on Stanford my whole life. It was pretty surreal. It’s one thing for me to say, ‘I’ve always wanted to go there’, but to actually get an offer was very surreal.

Bergen Catholic junior Aeneas DiCosmo has wanted a Stanford offer for a while and it was finally delivered in a phone call Friday with inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen. DiCosmo has offers from multiple Ivy League schools and his most recent before Stanford was Clemson.

DiCosmo has been in contact with Hansen, his area recruiter, for several months and the Stanford coach is a regular visitor at Bergen Catholic, one of the premier football programs and schools in New Jersey. Last year DiCosmo and his teammates finished No. 1 in the state with their only losses to Archbishop Wood of Pennsylvania and a cross-country road trip to play Mater Dei in California.

Against that top level competition, Dicosmo produced 56 tackles, 15 TFL and was second on the team with nine sacks. And he caught eight passes for 123 yards and one touchdown at tight end.

It was DiCosmo’s first season playing some outside linebacker after only playing defensive end and tight end as a sophomore. He credits attending Stanford’s camp last June for helping him successfully make the transition.

“I definitely gained a lot from going to the camp,” he said. “The coaches taught me a tremendous amount of stuff about playing the position.”

The experience away from the camp at Stanford, and in the Bay Area, left an equally long-lasting impression.

“I loved it. I stayed in San Francisco for a few days and loved it there,” he said. “Stanford’s campus is also unreal. There’s so much history, and the architecture, it was phenomenal there. Getting to see that was awesome.”

It was DiCosmo’s first time in the Bay Area, but he’s not a stranger to California. His father, Anthony, is senior vice president of sports marketing at Nickelodeon and Aeneas often joins him during trips across the country. Aeneas is not worried about distance from home when he makes a college decision.

“I’ve become acclimated to the time difference and how it is over there,” he said. “I’ve actually always enjoyed it. I’ve always felt pretty comfortable there. It wouldn’t be a crazy difference for me.”

Other than Stanford, the other schools standing out to DiCosmo are Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Clemson, Harvard and Yale. He has been very particular when on visits to learn about a school’s academic opportunities.

“My parents have always pushed me to be great in multiple aspects of life and not just on the field or in the classroom -- to be great at everything I do,” he said. “I’m very interested in schools that embody that ideal that you can be great at everything and thrive in everything.”

DiCosmo took AP European history as a sophomore and is currently taking AP computer science and US history. Next year will be his most ambitious AP course schedule: Mandarin, economics and calculus.

DiCosmo is considering majoring in business in college and minoring in Mandarin.

DiCosmo is talking to his parents about taking a trip to Stanford in the next “few weeks” and possibly for the April 7 junior day. He wants to be committed before his senior season, and preferably before Bergen Catholic’s practices start in June.