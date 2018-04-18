Upland High 2019 wide receiver Taj Davis earned an offer from Stanford March 16 and about a month later was on campus for Stanford’s spring game Saturday.

Davis was surprised when he got the offer because he hadn’t talked with the Stanford coaches beforehand. But wide receiver coach Bobby Kennedy told him in that first phone that they had kept an eye on him from afar, and they really liked what they saw.

“They seemed very excited,” Davis said of the phone call with Kennedy and offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard. “They said they watched my film for like five minutes because they were in awe.”

As a junior for one of California’s top teams, Davis caught 51 passes for 1,218 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“I have a very high interest because they are a prestigious school and i like to challenge myself,” he said after the offer. “And I know they push their players hard to be the best they can be but i really like that it is close to home.”

The highlight of Davis’ first trip to campus was meeting Kennedy and the other coaches in person.

“I definitely felt welcomed and wanted by each and every one of them,” he said. “I took away (from talking to Kennedy) that Stanford is a very elite place to be and I can tell he loves his job and really wants to coach me.”