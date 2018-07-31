Where is KJ Costello right now in terms of his availability?“

KJ is going to practice and he will be out there taking all the reps that he can take. I don’t know if he’s ready to play a football game, yet, but he’s ready to practice. By the time we’ll play I think he’ll be 100 percent and ready to go. I think he has pushed himself the entire offseason and has done everything our trainers, doctors and rehab specialists have asked him to do. He has got himself into a position where he’s not getting hit, yet. But he can throw it and do everything we need him to do athletically -- he can run, he can move, he can jump. Now it’s conditioning his body for the season.”

Is Davis Mills ready to practice as fully as KJ right now?

"I don't think he is where KJ is right now. We're hoping by the time there are football games that he is. His injury was a little more extensive and happened before KJ's, but I think he has made a lot of strides in the past months. Hopefully by the time we play games he's ready to go."

With player-led practices in the summer, what do you want accomplished in those practices?

“More than anything else it’s the team coming together. I know they’re going to work hard. Shannon Turley and our strength staff are phenomenal at the program that they’ve put together, which has grown and changed over the years. They make sure we are getting these guys physically ready, and mentally ready to a certain degree, because we’re going to challenge them.

"By the coaches not being there, the older players really take it upon themselves to teach the younger players and really take them under their wings. It’s not about hazing, it’s about, ‘Here’s how we do these things and what we’ll ask you to do in training camp.’

"Our older guys understand that some of these young guys may help us this year. They make sure they know what they need to do and how hard they need to work on the details of each position. They meet together, work together and go out to eat together. They spend a lot of time to help them get accustomed to what we do in our program. That for me is the biggest thing to happen before the season starts.”

(Note: Shaw said he hasn't talked yet with the older players about which young guys had a good summer, but he will soon. The first practice is Thursday and players have until Wednesday to report for camp.)

What’s your primary concern for the team headed into camp?

“I don’t have a primary concern. I have primary concerns, multiple.”

How does it compare to years past?“

Every year there are always multiple things. Head coaches get antsy and nervous about things, especially because we haven’t been on the field with the guys.

“The development of the defensive line, Diron Reynolds is an outstanding football coach. We have got some talent in that room, but how far during training camp can some of these young guys get before we play that first game? Can they really grow and mature?

“I love our linebackers. We have some competition at the safety position and corner. We’re big on rotating guys, so if we have three safeties and three corners, great. We’ll rotate those guys and continue the competition.

“We have a competition at left guard. Will Brandon Fanaika hold that or will he get challenged by somebody else? We still have some guys who will be questionable as we start practice on the offensive line. Who is ready to step in and play? By the beginning of the season we’ll be ready.

“We have two great starters in the receiving corps, but who are those third and fourth receivers who we will need to win football games? Connor Wedington has had an outstanding offseason. Donald Stewart played for us last year. Osiris St. Brown missed last year. Those three guys in particular, how much do they factor in and what do they earn during training?"

Shaw also spent some time discussing how to make training camp schedules tough while fitting into new rules about days off. That led to this question: Do you ever go back and look at old practice plans for ideas?

“Especially the last two years with the rules that changed training camp. I go back now: What are we trying to accomplish? What have we done in previous years? I usually don’t look back beyond three or four years. We put this period here or here is the really tough back-to-back that we did a couple years ago and we can do something like that this year. Building it from scratch I go back and reference the previous schedules.”

You’ve accomplished so much, but how much does it bother you that you haven’t been to the playoff, yet? What would you mean to make it this year when it’s in your backyard?

“I don’t think not accomplishing doesn’t bother me because you get what you earn. I think it would be huge for us. I have said many times through the years that a Stanford football team getting to the playoff would be one of the biggest accomplishments in this era. Given our academic standards, for us to be able to … accomplish one of the goals from the beginning of this program, which is to prove that you can have biology majors like Bryce Love, engineering majors like Andrew Luck and David DeCastro, and still be able to have a consistent winning football program that can reach the playoff. It could be the culmination of that dream to make sure we’re doing things the right way … to be able to accomplish our goals without sacrificing academics.”