On Tuesday, Stanford sophomore outside linebacker David Bailey picked up Pac-12 Player of the Week honors in the defensive line category. In Stanford’s 37-24 victory over Hawaii on Friday, Bailey was an absolute monster, finishing with 6 tackles (all solo), 4.0 tackles for loss (25 yards), 3.0 sacks (20 yards), and 1 quarterback hurry. Bailey’s 3.0 sacks per game is tied for first in the FBS and he’s also the first Stanford player to have 3.0 sacks in a game since Henry Anderson did it in 2014.

VIDEO: Stanford OLB David Bailey looks ahead to Hawaii

RECAP: Cardinal runs roughshod over Rainbow Warriors

Last week, I caught up with Bailey about how he was feeling about the start of the season and he seemed to be pretty fired up. He’s looking to make a major impact on the Cardinal defense and he did just that with his week one performance at Hawaii.

At 6’3”, 240 pounds, Bailey is incredibly quick off the line and knows how to get around whoever is trying to block him with ease. His strength is excellent and he has phenomenal instincts. He’s a guy who is a program-changing type of talent on defense.

It’ll be fun to see how Bailey does the rest of the season and how many more of these awards he racks up. If he keeps playing like this, he’ll be a strong candidate for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He’s that good.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com