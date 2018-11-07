Stanford must now rally to finish the season playing its best football without the usual incentives available to help power tired players across the finish line. The Pac-12 North Division title is gone. There will be no return to the conference championship game. It will be the second straight season with less than 10 wins.

Stanford's 27-23 loss at Washington was achingly familiar for the players and coaches because it followed the same script as most of the games this season. Another slow start buried the Cardinal and they couldn't climb all the way out to break the slide of losing four of the last five games.

KJ Costello earned the top grade and it was his second best rating since a 90 against Utah. Those games have several things in common: Stanford lost; Costello had two interceptions in the first half; and Stanford made frantic rallies that relied on the pass game.

Costello's first interception is questionable to put on him. It's common for him to throw to a tightly covered receiver. In this case, Trent Irwin should have gotten either a holding call or pass interference in his favor. But that's life on the road in the Pac-12.

His second interception was on a drive that he did not fare well with footwork or pocket awareness.

He was nearly sacked on first and 10 at the Washington 48 when he moved to his right to avoid a pass rusher who was stopped by Bryce Love. Costello was sacked for nine yards several plays later and again better pocket awareness probably saves the play. Costello hasn't shaken his habit to be antsy.

On third and 16 Stanford called a screen that seemed set up to be a great play. Costello threw the pass too flat while backpedaling and it was tipped by Ben Burr-Kirven and intercepted by a diving Greg Gaines. Costello has to get the ball over the onrushing defenders even if it means Love has to wait a little for the it.

Stanford's defense forced a three and out and the Cardinal reached Washington's 37, but faced fourth and six. Costello attempted a pass from a clean pocket to Colby Parkinson, who even if he caught the ball would have been short of the sticks.

Stanford responded to the first-half deficit the way fans have come to expect. Costello and the offense roared down the field and made it look easy to score a touchdown. Costello found Kaden Smith through a crowd of Huskies and a new game was on.

At the end of Stanford's next touchdown drive Love had consecutive runs of 12, eight and five yards. It was one of the best run sequences of the season for the Cardinal and a testament to the senior back's toughness.

The defense came up big again with a three and out to give Stanford the ball back at the end of the third quarter. And a shanked punt put the ball at Washington's 47. The Cardinal were seemingly on the brink of ripping away momentum with the score 24-14 in favor of the Huskies.

The first play was a run call. Stanford had seven blockers facing seven defenders in the box. Not for the first time this season two of Stanford's linemen engaged the same defender and the free man sprinted through the gap to blow up the play. This time it appeared it was Drew Dalman who couldn't correct fast enough after he and A.T. Hall took the same defender.

If each linemen gets a hat on a defender there was no defensive help past the line of scrimmage to the side Love was trying to run.

The fact that Stanford tried a run play on second and 13 was a questionable decision. If it surprises the defense and works everyone cheers. But this offense hasn't pulled that move off this season. On third and 13 Costello again threw off his back foot while backpedaling and sailed the ball over the 6-7 Parkinson. If he hits Parkinson he probably gets enough yards to give the Cardinal a chance on fourth down.

A less talked about what-if from the game is Love's impressive run on Stanford's drive after going behind 27-17. The blocking was good and Love made a man miss and was in the open. If he's healthy it's a touchdown instead of a 28-yard gain that after which he immediately hobbled off the field. A one-play score would have been significant with five minutes left in the game.

Stanford got a touchdown on that drive when Costello did what he is most comfortable doing: He pushed up in the pocket just before the pass rush reached him and delivered a perfect ball to Trent Irwin.

Stanford's pass protection has been good to great for the past couple weeks. Walker Little is on track to have a strong close to his season. It was his fourth straight game of a pass blocking grade of at least 82.

While Little is on a steady climb, Parkinson had his best game since Oregon and a week after his second worst of the season. It didn't appear he did anything different, but he was targeted more and took on some of Arcega-Whiteside's responsibilities when the star receiver went down.

Speaking of players stepping up with Arcega-Whiteside down: Wedington, St. Brown and Wilson each had positive plays. When you watch St. Brown he can create separation and is tougher than his frame suggests.

Now for a breakdown of the much talked about final drive. PFF does not grades coaching decisions but the following shows game-clock management that made Washington defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake relieved after the game:

2:05 -- Incomplete checkdown throw to Love.



1:58 -- Nine yard pass to Wedington. He was down at 1:53 and the next play was snapped at 1:37.

1:37 -- Love carries for seven yards and a first down. He's down at 1:31.

1:25 -- Only six seconds later Stanford is able to get a play off but it's a throw to Love, who gets eight yards. Stanford made substitutions and the next play was at 59 seconds.

00:59 -- Pass complete to Michael Wilson to the UW 49. Wilson is down at 54 seconds. But Stanford again brings in substitutions. The next snap is at 28 seconds.

00:28 -- A 16 yard completion to Wedington to UW's 34. According to Shaw, Stanford did make a substitution about the 20-second mark, which gave Washington the opportunity to bring in players. The official stood over the ball until Costello spiked it with 10 seconds left.