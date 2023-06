Stanford baseball will open up the College World Series on Saturday against Wake Forest at 11:00 AM PT on ESPN. On the CardinalSportsReport.com Podcast, I share my thoughts on the Cardinal’s run to Omaha for a third straight year. Watch that here.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com