The plan for Stanford was clear Saturday to set an aggressive tone from the tip off and run past, and through, Gonzaga. It took some time, but the Cardinal built separation and comfortably defeated the Zags 82-68 in the first round game at Maples Pavilion.

Stanford plays Florida Gulf Coast University at 6 p.m. Monday after the Eagles upset No. 5 seed Missouri.

Stanford got instant grit Saturday from Brittany McPhee, who fought for every loose ball and had 11 rebounds in the game to go with 11 points, six assists and two steals. And Alanna Smith immediately latched onto Gonzaga's top player, Jill Barta.

The Australian junior poured in an efficient 20 points on 8-13 FG, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots.

It was quiet first five minutes for Kiana Williams until 4:28 left in the first quarter when the freshman hit the first of her five three-pointers in the game. She led the Cardinal with 21 points.

"I thought Alanna worked really hard defensively," said head coach Tara VanDerveer. "As we know, Jill Barta is an outstanding player and Alanna worked really hard against her, and then for Kiana, for her first game in the NCAA Tournament, I think she looked very comfortable out there. Knocked down big shots. Made big plays. Worked really hard for us."

Williams has made 27 of her last 44 threes and shrugged off the notion that she should be nervous in big games. After averaging 17 points in the Pac-12 Tournament, and a rousing NCAA Tournament debut, that confidence is justified.

"I was just out there having fun with my team and just executed our game plan and knocked down shots," she said, simply.

"My teammates, they have so much confidence in me. It's hard to like just think about what I'm doing. I just go out there and play my game, and our seniors and upperclassmen, they are telling me to stay aggressive and keep playing my game, so that's what I do."

From Smith's perspective the Cardinal have come to expect clutch plays from Williams.

"I'm just really happy and just almost proud to see Kiana just flourishing right now," Smith said. "I think she's an amazing player and I'm so excited for her future. When Kiana puts it up, you're assuming it's going to go in. But obviously as a post player, and as our team mantra is to rebound, so I'm going to go in and rebound it anyway. But when Ki puts it up, I'm assuming it's going in."