The plan for Stanford was clear Saturday to set an aggressive tone from the tip off and run past, and through, Gonzaga. It took some time, but the Cardinal built separation and comfortably defeated the Zags 82-68 in the first round game at Maples Pavilion.
Stanford plays Florida Gulf Coast University at 6 p.m. Monday after the Eagles upset No. 5 seed Missouri.
Stanford got instant grit Saturday from Brittany McPhee, who fought for every loose ball and had 11 rebounds in the game to go with 11 points, six assists and two steals. And Alanna Smith immediately latched onto Gonzaga's top player, Jill Barta.
The Australian junior poured in an efficient 20 points on 8-13 FG, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots.
It was quiet first five minutes for Kiana Williams until 4:28 left in the first quarter when the freshman hit the first of her five three-pointers in the game. She led the Cardinal with 21 points.
"I thought Alanna worked really hard defensively," said head coach Tara VanDerveer. "As we know, Jill Barta is an outstanding player and Alanna worked really hard against her, and then for Kiana, for her first game in the NCAA Tournament, I think she looked very comfortable out there. Knocked down big shots. Made big plays. Worked really hard for us."
Williams has made 27 of her last 44 threes and shrugged off the notion that she should be nervous in big games. After averaging 17 points in the Pac-12 Tournament, and a rousing NCAA Tournament debut, that confidence is justified.
"I was just out there having fun with my team and just executed our game plan and knocked down shots," she said, simply.
"My teammates, they have so much confidence in me. It's hard to like just think about what I'm doing. I just go out there and play my game, and our seniors and upperclassmen, they are telling me to stay aggressive and keep playing my game, so that's what I do."
From Smith's perspective the Cardinal have come to expect clutch plays from Williams.
"I'm just really happy and just almost proud to see Kiana just flourishing right now," Smith said. "I think she's an amazing player and I'm so excited for her future. When Kiana puts it up, you're assuming it's going to go in. But obviously as a post player, and as our team mantra is to rebound, so I'm going to go in and rebound it anyway. But when Ki puts it up, I'm assuming it's going in."
These Trees mean business.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 18, 2018
See how @StanfordWBB rolled past Gonzaga in Saturday's opening-round #ncaaW matchup. #BackThePac pic.twitter.com/5Qe6CK0z1N
Gonzaga didn't have an answer for Stanford's balanced offense and ability to drive and kick out to open shooters. The Cardinal made an impressive 50 percent from beyond the arc (11-of-22) and got quality looks throughout the game.
And when DiJonai Carrington came firing off the bench in the first quarter that was a bad sign for the underdog Zags. Carrington made an early three and from there went into attack mode in the first half: She scored 10 of her 11 points and had four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 12 minutes.
Smith said the team's focus was a great energy level and aggressive play, and you never have to doubt that Carrington will bring those qualities.
"You know every time she's playing she's going to come out and give 110 percent," Smith said. "She's like leader of the 'aggressive club', we like to call it.
"So you know you can rely on Dijonai to be there and give energy, and so she's one of the leaders in the team in that department I think, and we're really lucky to have someone like that."
And that team-wide effort was apparent in the domination of the boards -- Stanford 42, Gonzaga 27. Stanford corralled 17 offensive rebounds and had 15 second-chance points.
The Cardinal will need a cleaner effort against FGCU Monday. Stanford had 18 turnovers Saturday and transition opportunities are dangerous to give to the Eagles.
FGCU has now won 31 games this year and its players shoot the three with the same comfort level most people feel attempting layups.
"Well, you know, they put it right on their shirt: They shoot 3s," VanDerveer said of the challenge. "We might have somebody that's made -- Kiana, how many threes has she made totally for the whole season? 45? Maybe 50? I mean, I don't know the exact number.
"They have players on their team that have made 88,70, 59. They make the most threes. They are a very proficient offensive team, whether it's shooting threes or getting the ball out of the basket and shooting layups."
FGCU showed great toughness in beating a bigger Missouri team and forced the game to look the way they wanted. It left an impression on VanDerveer, who watched much of that first game and the team will rely on a scout prepared by associate head coach Kate Paye to be prepared defensively.
"The thing I hope is that Steve Kerr will take a couple of those shooters and have them play for the Warriors on Monday against us because their three-point shooting is exceptional," VanDerveer quipped. "They are really -- it's going to be a very tough challenge for us."