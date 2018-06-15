Stanford's offensive line returns four players who started games last season and there are several talented players who will compete for playing time in training camp. First-year offensive line coach Kevin Carberry offered a quick assessment of several of the Cardinal in a conversation with Cardinal Sports Report.

"Camp is going to be huge," he said. "We need to pick it up where we left off in the spring and continue to move forward. By no means was it perfect. There is a lot of stuff to continue to work on that we learned from the spring. Correct that in the meeting room and hopefully those corrections show up on the practice field.

"I love coaching all these guys. They are a great group to be around. Every guy is unique, but the one common thread is all these guys are Stanford men. It is great coaching them and I couldn’t ask for better."

A consistent emphasis for Carberry while he offered quick takes on each lineman is the desire to develop versatility. He wants multiple tackles to be able to play guard and the guards to be able to play center, and vice versa. It's a coaching philosophy brought in from his days in the NFL working with well respected offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Foster Sarell: "Foster did a good job for us this spring. He played both tackle positions. He played left guard in a pinch when we were short on numbers. He settled in during the second half (of spring) at tackle. I was really proud of him. He improved and worked hard. He did everything we asked of him.

"The biggest stride he made was his footwork in the run game and in protection. Everybody needs improvement and to perfect (their footwork). If your feet aren’t right … you have to be able to move your feet and get your feet in position to block someone. Then you have to bend your knees to gain leverage on a defender. And he did some really good things in pass protection."

Nate Herbig: "Nate took the most reps of one-on-one pass pro all spring. He loves football and loves to compete. He wants to improve and is a smart player. He’s a good player and does a good job for us. Similar to Foster, he needs to continue to improve on contact balance. Get grounded and stay on your feet. That’s one of the areas we’re trying to help Nate."

Drew Dalman, Dylan Powell and cross training: "I think they all made progress. It was Dalman’s first spring ball. That was an acclimation for him. He did a good job and improved. Dylan Powell improved. Both Dylan and Dalman cross trained at guard and center, which is critical for that position. You want guys to be able to do both, for sure. It’s the way we did it in the NFL. Just about all our guards knew how to snap at one point. It was more numbers (based in the NFL) and it’s kind of a luxury to have, but nonetheless in the effort to get your best five out there you want guards who can snap. Plus it helps them make their game more well rounded and help them understand the protection system better. It will help them understand the run game better.'

Brian Chaffin: "You get better at playing football by playing football. He took a ton of reps at the center position and he was a leader. We turned to him to do that to take over and lead the group in the spring when Jesse went down. That was huge and he did a good job."

Brandon Fanaika: "He played mostly left guard and he did a good job for us. He is a veteran guy who has been around for a while. He’s mature and great to have around."

A.T. Hall: "He uses his length in pass pro really well and can move his feet really well. We’re fortunate to have him. He’s a leader. The thing about A.T. is his maturity. He’s like a pro. His habits are great and his work ethic is off the charts. He wants to get better and he wants the group to get better. He wants to be the best version of himself all the time."

Devery Hamilton: "It was unfortunate that Devery got sick and missed a lot of spring ball. I think he only had five or six practices. He has a lot of tools. I’m really excited about what he will do in camp. He can move his feet well. He lost a bunch of weight, which hurt him. I think he’ll make the most of this summer and get physically where he needs to be for the start of camp. He’ll get some reps at guard and tackle. We’re going to cross train him just like the inside guys."

Walker Little: "He has been awesome. He is the most consistent guy and took a ton of reps. He has been great. I’m very excited to see the jump he makes in training camp."

CSR Note: Due to the time constraint of the interview, the development of Nick Wilson, Henry Hattis and Jack Dreyer was not discussed.