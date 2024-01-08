On Monday, January 8th, Stanford senior forward Cameron Brink was named Pac-12 Player of the Week. This is Brink’s 10th Pac-12 Player of the Week honor of her career.

Brink helped guide Stanford to a weekend home sweep over Washington State and Washington. During the two games, Brink averaged 18.0 points, 17.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game. Without her stellar play, Stanford would not have picked up the sweep.

Brink continues to be one of the most dominant players in the country. When you consider what she does on the defensive side, she’s making a case for herself to be national player of the year. She’s just such a force on both ends and truly is a game changer for this Stanford team. Her presence is why they a top ten team in the country.

Stanford will return to action on Friday when they take on #19 Utah on the road in Salt Lake City. That will tip-off at 5:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

