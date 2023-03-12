Stanford junior forward Cameron Brink has been named Pac-12 women’s basketball Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. Brink is averaging 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game this season, really doing a great job of protecting the rim and crashing the glass. She is second in the nation in total shots blocked this season (111). This is Brink’s second straight season of winning the award, so she really has cemented herself as the top defender in the conference.

Pac-12 Release: 2022-23 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Media Awards announced

Brink does a lot more than just rebound and block shots. She scores really well and does so in a variety of ways both in the paint and from the perimeter. She’s such a versatile and gifted player. She kind of reminds me of former Utah Jazz star Andrei Kirilenko in that regard. He could defend at an elite level, was really an eraser with his shot blocking, and could also score both inside and out. It’ll be fun to see what kind of impact Brink has on Stanford’s quest for another Final Four run later this month.

