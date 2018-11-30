How have inside linebackers Ricky Miezan and Jacob Mangum-Farrar looked this week? How have they progressed this season?

"They've definitely gotten better. It's hard for them to learn a lot of the details of the defense when they haven't gotten a lot of reps. They've spent so much time on the scout team and that's been their big emphasis this year. It's not easy but I think they've really tried to pay attention in meetings to get as many mental reps as they can. Physically they're both very gifted kids and I think mentally they're getting there, but it may take a little while longer."

Bobby Okereke said earlier this week he was practicing with Ricky at 'Mike' and he was at 'Will' to make sure Ricky doing Ok. Do you envision Bobby and Sean Barton partner up with these guys to direct them where to run fast?

"Exactly. It's been great to see that all week long because whoever he (Miezan) has been partnered with -- whether it's been Sean, Bobby or Ryan Beecher -- they're in there talking to him. They're explaining things before the snap, making sure he understands exactly what his job is. It's neat, too, seeing those guys taking them aside after a play, too. Sean explaining something to him, or Bobby. The older guys have been great. They're trying to mentor and teach. That helps get those guys prepared, too."

We've talked about Gabe Reid finishing plays in the backfield. When you watch him how much of it is that when he gets stronger he'll finish a play versus if he improves technique he finishes it?

"It's a combination of both. It really is. Strength is part of it. Having another offseason and getting stronger, more explosive, but a lot of it is technique, too. Some of it has been pad level or being able to finish with a rip, or whatever it might be. An arm over. Those blockers are just going to disengage. You get yourself in great position but now you have to do something to finish. It's a combination of the two. That's why all these reps he's getting this year because of all these injuries these have is going to be beneficial. He understands what he needs to do in the offseason. It's going to make him a player."

He almost had a safety if the left tackle didn't grab hold of his jersey: "Yep. And he has to do a better job getting off that block, too. He had a number of good rushes, even though he only finished with the one sack. He had a couple hits and had so many others that he was so close to finishing but not quite there. That's where with time and experience he'll be better at finishing some of those rushes."

Dalyn Wade-Perry and Andres Fox got the most snaps in a game this season. How would you evaluate their play?

"They're continuing to get better. You saw some really good rushes from Andres again. That continues to be his strength right now. He's getting better at base downs and run stopping. But he really brings us something in terms of pass rush. Dalyn is improving. It's been good to have Dalyn healthy for an extended time. There are some flash plays he makes every game when you're like, 'Wow, this is what we envisioned. This is what he can do.' There are still some of the mistakes or poor technique that shows that inconsistency, but he definitely gives you flashes of what he can be, which is really good."

Is there a chance we see more of Dalyn at end and not just in the middle?

"He'll probably be somewhere in the middle, not just at nose. It could be that three-technique in the nickel. I think there will be more of a role for him there, as well."

Watching Obi Eboh and Kendall Williamson, how do you evaluate them the past couple games?

"Starting with Obi, I've been really pleased when he's had opportunities to step in. He has really done well. You still see in practice each week that there is some learning going on and things he needs to continue to improve on, but I've been really pleased with how he has responded when he has had opportunities in games. Kendall Williamson is another one who has come a long way. It was tougher for him learning the defense even a few weeks ago. He was struggling with a few things, but he has gotten better and better. Like other guys I've mentioned, you see some of those flash plays he makes and some of the solid tackles. Now it's just a matter of so many times it's about understanding the leverage he should have, where his eyes need to be, just little technique things that will make him better. Some of those balls that are caught he'll be in position to break those up."

Has it been decided what his long-term position will be?"Probably not 100 percent. We started him out at corner and thought things looked really good there. We might have more need at safety. He's ended up doing more in practice at safety and nickel. I think right now we think that will be his long-term home to play both those positions. But you love a guy who has all that position flexibility. He can play corner for us."