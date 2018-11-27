How is it preparing for the same team a second time?

"We already installed the game plan once because of the circumstances of the game (being postponed) and then going through it all again and staying as focused has been a big emphasis of mine. As we were sitting in meetings yesterday, and I'm going to do today, is to try to approach it as if it's the first time so that you soak it all in. Then you're that much more prepared for when the game comes on Saturday. There is a whole other game of film to break down. We can definitely learn some things from them, some more tendencies, some things they like to do. That's how I'm going to approach it this week."

How does Cal's defense stack up against the the other defenses you've faced this year?

"They play incredibly hard. That is very apparent. Those guys are always flying to the football. Their middle linebackers are very good. They take good angles. They play incredibly physically. I have a lot of respect for those two guys in there. I think they play with one heart. They're all there for each other. Nobody cares who has the stats or anything. They just want to win the game. That's definitely not something I've seen in the past years with Cal. It makes it fun. It will be a good game to play in."

How do you feel the line graded out at UCLA? And do you see a trend one way or the other with the line in the past month or so?

"I'd say that our pass protection was about as clean as it can get. I think we had one QB hit and even then we picked up the blitz and sometimes it happens. The QB holds the ball. But we have to do better about sustaining (blocks) as long as we possibly can. And then in the run game I felt like we did a pretty good job of getting movement and giving the backs opportunities to make big plays. We had one mess up on the goal line. That was my fault. I took full responsibility for that."

Which play was that?

"The safety. That was my fault. It was a miscommunication between me and my teammates and that ultimately falls on me. But I feel like right now, even though we're rotating guys in and out, it is clicking more now than it has at any point. We feel very comfortable with the way we're running things. KJ is always doing a great job communicating everything we need to know. With the way we're doing things right now I think it's going very, very well."

Dylan Powell has played more in the past couple weeks than any time in his career. How do you evaluate his play?

"He knows the stuff. He was a center in the past, so when you play center you have to know everything that's going on. He already knew all the plays, all the adjustments, everything that was going on. I think there was a little bit of getting used to game speed. I remember he came up to me and said, 'Woah, this is fast.' Like, 'Yep, welcome buddy.' But after the first few drives he felt comfortable. He's a good football player so I'm not worried about him physically. He takes care of what he has to and does a good job. I've made a conscious effort to make sure that we talk a little bit more than normal to make sure we're on the same page."

What are your memories of playing at Cal?

"I've only played in one game up there. I don't really remember my freshman year to be completely honest. But when we played up there last time they were rowdy the whole time no matter what the score was. It means a lot to everybody to everybody in these two communities. It's just cool because here at Stanford everything is a little different on game day. But when we play Cal and that rolls around, everybody is excited and everybody wants to be there. It's different. The environment is totally different. It's aggressive. People are aggressive and it's fun to be a part of. I love watching the guys (on the axe committees) stare each other down at the very end of the game. I find that very interesting."

Working with Henry Hattis, what have you seen from him?

"He physically can play football very well. He's very good at it. He just has old guys in front of him. That's the only thing I can say. He's going to play as soon as the old guys are out of there. He's going to do very well and hold his own and make a name for himself. I firmly believe that."

Is it more fun for you to play in an offense that's throwing the ball around or running the ball consistently? It's not about winning, but which is more fun?

"As an offensive linemen you come to school like this to run the football. That's why you're here and it's fun to physically dominate people. We say there's no greater feeling than moving a man from point A to point B against his will. That's our motto as an offensive line. I find that to be so much fun. But ... I don't care as long as we win the football game I will do whatever is asked of me."

Is it strange to be involved in a passing attack like this when, like you say, you came here to grind it out?

"To be honest, I think it's a way that we needed to go because that's the strength of our team right now. If teams want to put tons of people in the box and you have one on one with amazing receivers outside, throw the ball. If they don't start to respect the box then run it. Take what you're given. They're giving us a lot of opportunities to throw the ball because they're stacking the box for anything we do. If we have two tight ends on the field then there's going to be eight people in the box at all times. It gives those guys chances to make plays."

What do you expect from Cal initially with the emotion of trying to snap the eight-game losing streak?

"There is going to be a lot of emotion in this game on both sides. Whichever team plays with the emotion for their teammates and not the other team will win the game. You watch all the rivalry games across the entire country you never know which way they'll go. Sometimes teams get involved with other team's antics when they shouldn't and it can cause a lot of errors or big plays to happen. It can swing the momentum of the game at any point. Whoever plays for their teammates will execute better. Every time we've played Cal there's lots of trash talk, lots of chippiness because it's a rivalry. This is the game. Whoever does that will win."