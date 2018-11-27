What's it like for you and the defense to prepare for the same team twice?

"Added preparation is always good. It's to be able to watch more film on them and this week get more practice on our feet. That will help us, definitely."

What were the main talking points with Coach Anderson and the position coaches about the UCLA game?

"We talked after the game a good amount. (No.) 81 (Caleb Wilson) had a good game. We looked at our goal sheet and they had a lot of plays between 15 and 24 yards so they were able to nickel and dime us a little bit. We did a good job stopping the run. And then we found a way to win."

Unfortunately because of injuries to Mustafa Branch and Andrew Pryts it's thin at your group. Which may result in the freshmen (Jacob Mangum-Farrar and Ricky Miezan) having to step up. What do you see from them now?

"Coach Alamar integrated them into special teams a little bit the past couple weeks. And then Monday practice Ricky Miezan was running with us on the ones and twos. Getting him ready and getting Jacob ready. They're taking it by the reins and doing well."

Coach Shaw said physically they're able to play football now. It's a matter of knowing advanced things that they see on the field. How can you help with that part so they can play fast?

"I was playing 'Will' and Ricky was playing 'Mike'. Being a fifth year I have a lot of savviness, a lot of pre-snap cues, so I'm talking to him about our alignment, what to look for, helping him on his mental game. He's a big kid. He's 6-3, 245. Like you said, he can play right now but making sure he's on his 'Ps' and 'Qs' on the pre-snap calls."

Did you get to watch the Cal game against Colorado?

"I watched a little film. I think the first 20 plays, but didn't watch the game."

Cal's defense is making a lot of plays and against Colorado was practically offense in the first half as well. As a defensive guy what do you see when you watch them?

"They're gritty. I got to meet some of those guys at the Bay Area media day. They play hard. They play physical and they run around and make plays. That's what you want out of your defense."

There have been times their offense has been limited this season. One thing that has worked has been running with the quarterback. You have experience with that this season. What is that challenge this week?

"It will be an added challenge, especially with 28 (Patrick Laird) back there. He's a good, patient runner. If they can add in that dual-threat option it's going to be tougher for us. But just make sure we're on all our assignments and alignments and everybody do their job."

Patrick Laird seems to have taken it to another level this season: "Yeah, he's a good player. He's smart, he's really patient back there and he's got a good line in front of him. He has 99 (Malik McMorris) blocking for him. They're a pretty good offense."

What is the specific challenge of dealing with McMorris?

"He's like their fullback/tight end who weighs 290. He's a big, physical kid. He likes to get after it. We have to match his intensity and physicality."

When you try to bring that guy down do you aim for the knees?

"Nah, you just run right through him as hard as you can."

Holder's targeting penalty that will keep him out of the first half at Cal: "It is tough. You see where we are in this day and age and why the rule is in place to protect player safety. It would be nice if there was an incidental clause they could put into the rule if the player wasn't trying to lead with his head. You get put in tough situations and they have to take care of the players."

For many years this game was the last game of the regular season. Does it feel right now that it's the last game?

"Yeah, it feels that way and we're definitely happy it's that way to end the season with a big hurrah and rivalry game. There are a lot of emotions. We're excited."