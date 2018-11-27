Stanford head coach David Shaw met with media Tuesday during the regularly held press conference. It's Big Game week again at Stanford after the attempt at playing the game was postponed due to the horrible air quality caused by the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Shaw began with the lengthy list of injured players, several of whom are starters expected to miss the game at Cal. But the good news is that Nate Herbig may be available. He practiced "in some capacity" Monday and was expected to practice again Tuesday.



Other injury updates included: Offensive lineman Foster Sarell will practice this week. Outside linebacker Casey Toohill "will most likely be down again". Inside linebackers Mustafa Branch and Andrew Pryts are "out". Defensive end Dylan Jackson is "out".

Offensive lineman Drew Dalman "may be practicing by the end of the week, but it's unlikely he'll be available for the game". For tight end Kaden Smith "we'll see toward later in the week. He's trying to go. We'll see if he can make it." Defensive back Alameen Murphy "may be a late-week decision, also. There is a chance he'll be back".

Shaw clarified comments he made after the UCLA game that he thought Stanford vs. UCLA could be a championship game matchup at some point soon. Some people online wrote that he meant it as a prediction for next season.

Shaw is impressed with the work Chip Kelly is doing and said "it's not going to be very long before that team is challenging for the Pac-12 South."

(He also said it's good news for college football that Clay Helton will remain the head coach at USC. "He's done an outstanding job at SC.")

About his own program's part of that future Pac-12 title matchup, he said: "I like where our team is in the future. But I also see the same thing in both those Los Angeles schools that they have the makings of very good teams as well."

How close do you feel this team is to getting back to that title game and winning it?

"If you ask me during any game that we've played this year it would depend on when you asked. The first quarter of most of the games I'd say no chance in the world. During the second and third quarters I'd say, 'Absolutely'. And then some of the fourth quarters 'Yes' and some of the fourth quarters 'No'. Which means we're not where we want to be as far as consistency goes.

"Health is part of it. A lot of things are a part of it. The bottomline is we haven't been that far away all year. We've had spurts where we've played great and spurts where we haven't. But the mark of good teams is consistency.

"That has not been us. We've been better the past few weeks. I think we played a heck of a half against Washington. I think we played very well against Washington State. They just came back and took the game away from us. We didn't give it to them. We played well against Oregon State. We played well against UCLA. Had a tough time slowing down their (UCLA's) passing game, which was disappointing to all of us. But we found a way to score a few more points than they did."

Not to oversimplify, but do you consider consistency to be the main issue that's stopped you from holding up that conference title trophy the past three years?

"Absolutely. No question about it. When we play at a high level we're very good, all three phases. When we make mistakes, when we play as aggressive as we should, we give other teams opportunities and -- it's something that our guys by now have started to get used to -- people gear up to play us.

"I think everyone gears up to play every single game, but you look throughout the year and there are a lot of players who played their best game against us. We have to understand that. It's a reputation we've earned being a physical defense, a physical offense, and teams gearing up to play us. We can't play less than our best and have a chance to win in this conference. It's playing consistently at a high level that's the challenge."

On passing the ball more: "I have answered this question before, to a certain degree. We have a philosophy we believe in, but at the same time we want to do whatever it takes to be successful. We have not run the ball with the consistency we like. We've thrown the ball well. We've been going with what's been working. Our quarterback is honestly probably about a year ahead of where we thought he might be, which is excellent for us. Which has allowed us to put more on his shoulders. We had planned on it being more of a gradual transition, but give a lot of credit to KJ for his preparation, his mentality and his leadership. And the fact that he throws the ball extremely well. We've been able to ... say we have to do whatever it takes to win these football games. That's what we've been doing."

Offensive line has been a lot better on pass protection: "Which was a point of emphasis from the very beginning. From one of my earlier conversations with Coach (Kevin) Carberry, it was one of the biggest jumps we needed to make. I think we did, we just haven't run the ball as well this year."

With Branch and Pryts out for the game, is there one or the other, or both, of freshmen Jacob Mangum-Farrar and Ricky Miezan who will have to play?

"I think they'll both prepare to play. I think it puts Ryan Beecher in a position to come in and play as well. 'Beech' came in and played a couple plays last game. He knows what to do. He has all the trust of the coaches and his teammates. Those young guys have to get ready, also. It's what we've been doing all year.

"Thankfully with this four-game rule one of the most interesting parts (is that) up until this year once you get past game four or five the freshmen kind go into that, 'I'm playing scout team and lifting three days a week and preparing myself for spring ball'. What this has done now has kept them all in the fray. You didn't play earlier in the year but you keep practicing and keep showing the coaches you know what to do, late in the year we may need to count on you.

"Really in the last couple games Ricky Miezan has come in and played on special teams. Jacob Mangum-Farrar has played on special teams. Ethan Bonner has done a good job on special teams. Jay Symonds has done a good job on special teams.

"Now a lot of those freshmen who would not be in the fray have been in the fray. Now we say get ready, you may have to play. They've been in the meetings paying attention and have gotten reps here and there in practice. It's not like it's a big shock to them to be ready to play because they've been preparing all year long."

Would you feel comfortable playing them at inside backer regardless of the injury situation or is it mostly due to injuries?

"I would feel comfortable playing them, both of them. They don't know as much as the vets know. They're athletic and physical. And they run to the ball and they're both good tacklers. They're physical guys, which we found out in training camp soon as we put the pads on. Now, the injuries have forced them into playing because you'd also like them to have better, complete understanding of the defense and all the adjustments we have to make. They can go out there and run the base stuff right now. But now with a shift, a motion, different personnel groupings and the communication that has to happen that's when you worry a little bit about the young guys. Physically and mentally, for the most part, I feel great about them going out there if they're called upon."

Three times this year Stanford has given up 40-plus points. What do you and Lance (Anderson) of suddenly the opponent finding ways into the end zone?

"We've built a good reputation here of being a very good defensive team. In particular a good red-zone team, keeping people out of the end zone. It's hard in high scoring games, especially for a guy like me who is the son of a defensive coordinator, it never makes you feel great. This game, we had a substantial lead and we spotted them nine points. It's nine points plus momentum.

"With an opportunity after a turnover to at least get a couple first downs, if not drive the length of the field and put another touchdown in to essentially make it too hard for them to come back, we ended up giving them nine points and giving them the ball back. They go down and score. We end up a tight game instead of potentially having a three-score lead.

"That being said, your original question: Where we are right now we have a bunch of guys who fight all game long. I think you see that. Our guys play hard. They play physical. We're not always perfect. Regardless of the situation we come back and scrap. That's where we are right now. If it ends up being a high-scoring game, great. If it ends up being 10-6 in the fourth quarter, we have to find a way to score another touchdown to win the game, great. Whatever the situation is our guys are going to play hard and try to find a way to win."

How would you break down the run play that resulted in a safety?

"Just a miscommunication up front one of our base plays that left a guy to come in free. It's unfortunate and wasn't, of course, on purpose. But that's what mistakes are. The issue, though, is you can't have mistakes when you're backed up. You can't have mistakes in the red zone. You can't have mistakes when you're down. You can't have mistakes in the two-minute drill. Have a mistake on first and 10 in the first quarter, that just happens. But those critical downs, especially when we call our base plays, you can't make mistakes and we made a mistake."