Caitie Baird & Kami Miner look ahead to 2022 WVB season
On Thursday, Stanford women’s volleyball redshirt junior Caitie Baird and sophomore Kami Miner shared their thoughts on the upcoming season and how they hope to help the Cardinal make a deep run in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news