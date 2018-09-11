Anyone who saw running back Bryce Love stagger a few steps after taking a hit on the last Stanford drive versus USC knew there was a good chance he'd be held out this week.

Head coach David Shaw confirmed Tuesday during the team's regularly held press conference that Love will be held out of the 11 a.m. Saturday game against the visiting Aggies. The surprise was that sophomore left tackle Walker Little will also miss the game.

Shaw expects Love and Little to play at Oregon Sept. 22 in what should be a matchup of undefeated, top-25 teams.

"It was a wise decision for both he (Love) and Walker," Shaw said. "This was a very physical football game (against USC). We had a lot of guys with bumps and bruises. Some guys will practice in a limited capacity this week."

Left guard/backup tackle Foster Sarell suffered what appeared to be a painful injury when quarterback KJ Costello was tackled into the back of Sarell's knee. Sarell couldn't put any pressure on his right leg as he was helped off the field and later returned to the sideline wearing a full-leg brace and using crutches.

According to Shaw, Sarell should be available to play again this season but the staff won't know a more exact timeline for another four weeks or so.

The good news for the Cardinal is that fifth year center Jesse Burkett is available and will play at least part of the game Saturday. The Rimington Trophy preseason watchlist member is regarded by his teammates as arguably one of the best on-field communicators in the country. Redshirt freshman Drew Dalman has filled in admirably in Burkett's absence but there's no doubt that the line is helped by the return of the veteran.

Love took a thunderous hit as Shaw and the Cardinal tried to run out the final minutes of the game. The contact seemed to send a wave of cringes throughout the Stanford fans in attendance.



Redshirt junior Cameron Scarlett took the next carry and the assumption is that he will start Saturday. But Shaw wouldn't commit to that and said redshirt sophomores Trevor Speights and Dorian Maddox also will play.

This may also be an opportunity to take advantage of the new redshirt rule: A player can participate in any combination of four games and still use a redshirt for a season. That opens the door for freshman Justus Woods to get some snaps against the Aggies without losing his eligibility for a fifth year down the road.

Of course, last year Love's much discussed ankle injury only kept him out of one game -- Stanford's nearly disastrous one-point escape at Oregon State. The Cardinal rushed for only 81 yards as a team in the 15-14 win against the then 1-6 Beavers, and they looked completely ineffective without the home run threat provided by Love.

Through two games this season Stanford's run game is working to find its footing. Love gained more than half his 136 yards against USC on two runs -- gains of 59 and 28. More often than not run plays between the tackles have been an exercise of Love's ability to dodge defenders in the backfield.

Stanford's line was unsettled to start the season because of the ongoing left guard competition and Burkett's absence due to a knee injury that kept him out of spring practices and most of camp. Given this also is the first season with a new offensive line coach/run game coordinator, Kevin Carberry, and Stanford has faced two quality opponents, it's not a complete shock that there is plenty of room for positive growth this season.

Sarell wasn't just competing with Devery Hamilton at left guard, he also was a backup tackle and a prospect on the rise after a strong offseason.

Hamilton will now play left tackle against UC Davis and Brandon Fanaika will step in at left guard. The fifth year has started games at guard in each of the past two games and before his own injury in camp was heralded as one of the more improved linemen of the offseason.

Where the depth chart gets potentially nerve-wracking for the staff is that for one game it's very thin at tackle. If anything happens to either Hamilton of fifth year right tackle A.T. Hall it's likely that redshirt sophomore Henry Hattis will be called on. The New Mexico native appeared in one game last year.