Was there a moment you decided to stay at Stanford and what were the reasons for why you made that decision?

"I wouldn't say there was an exact moment. It was a gradual process in my mind. It was a tough decision but I kind of came to it relatively quickly. Why, definitely academics played a big part in it. To put it simply, I wanted to graduate and I wanted to come back and win games for the university and compete with my teammates for another year."

Did you get a sense of where you might have gone in the draft and what would you have done if you were a definite first round pick? What are your personal goals coming back?

"I discussed with my parents and coaches but more so it was what I wanted to do than anything. Obviously going to the NFL is a dream of mine and is something that I aspire to do. And the Lord willing I'll have an opportunity to do at the end of this year. I felt I had so much more to do at Stanford. And one of my goals this year --- statistically I don't have anything crazy -- more so than anything else I want to go 1-0 each week and I want to win 13 games instead of nine. I want to accomplish the ultimate team goals that we have set."

What do you feel you have been able to work on this spring while recovering physically?

"A little bit of everything, I have been able to go through different drills out there with Coach G and go through different exercises with Coach Turley. Ultimately, coming back from last year (I'm) recovering, but at the same time starting the process of improving. Every day I find something small to get better at or something small to learn. That has been one of my big things this year. I feel like I have been able to do a lot of different things."

Going into your senior year, and given the responsibilities you've already had on this team, do you feel like your leadership role is going to change at all?

"It doesn't feel like it is. We make sure that as a team collectively it's about everybody. It's not about one person or two people or anything like that. I'm just focused on doing my small role, and whatever that may be, and accomplishing that to the best of my ability. And everyone else is focused on doing their job. When you put it look like that, it's really just focusing on the small things."

Would you like to be used more as a receiver to show NFL teams that is a skill you have as well?

"Yeah, but not necessarily to showcase for NFL teams or anything like that, but to open up different possibilities for the offense. Be able to show that versatility and make defenses have to respect that and make it harder for them. By doing that, open up different aspects of the game for other people."

How do you handle the expectations coming back as the Heisman runner-up?

"I don't really even pay attention to anything like that. Last year my goal was to focus on being the best version of myself for my teammates. That has grown into wanting to make the team the best version of the team that it can be. At the end of the day I'm focused on that and trying to figure out things we can learn from last year and the year before that, so the team can continue to grow and build."

Your career track kind of mirrors what happened with Christian McCaffrey. What did you see from him, or if you've talked to him, about how he prepared for the follow-up year?

"Even before his follow-up year (to being the Heisman runner-up), the different things I learned about him was that he was pretty consistent in how he carried himself. No matter if it was before he accomplished everything he did on the field or after, he was still the same person more so than anything else. Of course, the thing with Christian (physically) recovering he's always learning something new, so we'll always touch base on that. I'm trying to mirror and get better at different recovery habits."

Do you mean carry himself within the team or publicly?

"He was the same person, either way. What you saw on TV or in public, that's exactly how he was among the team. Stay genuine and humble about everything, and understand the big picture that you have to get better at things every day. The pursuit of getting where you want to go is when you actually accomplish the things you want to accomplish."