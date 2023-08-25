Stanford women’s volleyball comes into the 2023 season as the #3 ranked team in the nation according to the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) with 13 first place votes. The Cardinal have a stacked team this year with all of their core pieces back from last year while also adding a talented recruiting class. They are the defending Pac-12 champions and are coming off an Elite Eight run. With the season just around the corner, here is a breakdown of their schedule.

The Cardinal will open things up on the road at Northern Colorado on Friday, August 25th and at Colorado State on Saturday, August 26th. Northern Colorado is coming off a strong season in which they went 22-9 overall and 13-3 in the Big Sky. While they don’t sound intimidating, they’re actually a tougher opponent than they appear. Colorado State is coming off a solid season as well in which they went 19-11 overall and 12-6 in the Mountain West. They beat a couple of Pac-12 teams last year (Arizona State & Colorado), so they too are a team who the Cardinal cannot sleep on.

After their two matches in the Centennial State, Stanford will come back home to face Florida on Tuesday, August 29th. Stanford had an epic 3-2 victory at Florida last year and this year’s match at Maples should be another intense one. The Gators are ranked #11 in the nation right now and are looking to win the SEC title. Opening up against Florida is a wonderful way for the Cardinal’s home slate to begin.

After their home opener against Florida, Stanford will hit the road for two matches in the Lonestar State. Up first will be a match at #1 Texas on Sunday, September 3rd. Stanford fell to Texas 3-0 last year on The Farm, so they’ll be looking for some redemption in this one. Given their ranking, Stanford should look to at least take the Longhorns to a fifth set. Anything less than that would be a disappointment. The second match of this trip will be at Rice on Tuesday, September 5th. Rice is ranked #23 in the nation, so they’re no pushover. Regardless of what happens against Texas, Stanford cannot have a hangover match against Rice. The Owls are dangerous.

Stanford will then come home for three straight matches against #14 Ohio State on Friday, September 8th; #7 Minnesota on Saturday, September 9th; and #5 Nebraska on Tuesday, September 12th. All three of those programs are excellent and should prove to make for a thrilling homestand. Stanford defeated Minnesota and Nebraska 3-1 on the road last year. They did not face Ohio State.

Stanford will close out their stacked non-conference slate with a road match at #4 Louisville on Sunday, September 17th. Stanford fell to Louisville 3-1 last year at home, so this will be another redemption match for them.

Following their road match at Louisville, Stanford will begin Pac-12 play with two road matches at Cal on Tuesday, September 19th and at Colorado on Sunday, September 24th. Cal went winless in the Pac-12 last year for a second straight season and has an interim head coach in Crissy Jones Schoonderwoerd after Sam Crosson resigned. Stanford will be heavily favored in that match. As for Colorado, they went 20-11 overall and 12-8 in the Pac-12. Stanford won both of their matches against Colorado last season, so they will be favored in that match as well.

Stanford will then host a pair of home matches against Arizona State and Arizona. The match against Arizona State will be on Friday, September 29th while the match against Arizona will be on Sunday, October 1st. In their four matches against the two schools last year, Stanford only dropped one set, so they’ll be heavily favored.

After hosting the Arizona schools, Stanford will hit the road to face Washington and Washington State. The match at Washington will be on Friday, October 6th while the match at Washington State will be on Sunday, October 8th. Washington State is ranked #21 while Washington received votes. Stanford will be favored to win both matches, but it’s a road trip where if they’re not careful, the Cardinal could trip up. Stanford swept the Washington schools last year but had a 3-2 victory on the road at Washington.

Stanford will then return home to face USC on Friday, October 13th and UCLA on Sunday, October 15th. USC is ranked #22 in the nation, so they are the stronger of the two programs. Just like the Washington schools, Stanford swept the Southern California schools last year with a 3-2 road victory at USC being the one close match.

Following their hosting of the So Cal schools, Stanford will head to the Pacific Northwest once more to face Oregon State on Friday, October 20th and Oregon on Sunday, October 22nd. Oregon is ranked #9 in the nation and defeated Stanford 3-0 in Eugene last year. That was a real turning point match for Stanford as they went on to win the rest of their Pac-12 matches afterwards. As for Oregon State, Stanford dominated them 3-1 last year.

After their road trip to the Oregon schools, Stanford will remain on the road to face Arizona on Friday, October 27th and Arizona State on Sunday, October 29th. They will then return home to face Washington State on Friday, November 3rd and Washington on Sunday, November 5th. Rather than hitting the road once more, the Cardinal will stay at home for one more week to face Oregon on Thursday, November 9th and Oregon State on Saturday, November 11th.

Stanford will then head out for one more road trip to face UCLA on Friday, November 17th and USC on Sunday, November 19th. After their final road trip, Stanford will have one final homestand to close out the regular season against Utah on Wednesday, November 22nd and Cal on Friday, November 24th. Utah has received votes in the Top 25, so they should be a solid team. Stanford did sweep Utah last season, only dropping one set.

After the regular season, Stanford hopefully will begin the NCAA Tournament with a number one seed in their region and perhaps the number one overall seed. There are very high hopes for this program and if things go according to plan, they should be in the Final Four with an excellent shot at winning another national championship. It should be fun to see how the season goes.

“Yeah, I mean, I handle the schedule. I do that myself. I’m basically the only one that’s doing the schedule. I don’t really ask a lot of opinions about it. I just kinda do what I think is right and what I think is right is gonna play the toughest schedule that we possibly can. It serves a couple purposes. One is like, we’re in fights all the time. Like in the preseason, we have all the matches we have to work really hard to be prepared for. All the matches we could lose. I think Northern Colorado went four with San Diego last year, they have a lot of returning players, Colorado State’s a team that’s a perennial NCAA team. Like I mean, if we don’t show up and play at our best, we could lose any match in the preseason. The rest of them are all probably potential Sweet Sixteen teams at least."-Head coach Kevin Hambly

