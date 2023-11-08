Stanford women’s basketball officially tips off their season this week, which means it is time for me to write my breakdown of their 2023-24 schedule. The Cardinal are ranked #15 in the AP Top 25 poll right now and eager to prove that they are still a Final Four contender after losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament to Ole Miss last season. Let’s dive in!

GoStanford.com: 2023-24 Stanford WBB schedule

Stanford did have an exhibition game on November 1st against Dominican. They won by a final score of 126-53. If you missed that, check out the recap here.

Stanford’s first regular season game will be on Wednesday, November 8th at home against Hawaii. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and Varsity Network radio. The Rainbow Wahine are coming off a season in which they went 18-15 overall and 13-7 in the Big West. They had a close 61-60 loss at Oregon State last season, so they have shown that they can compete against Pac-12 teams. That said, against Stanford last season, they fell by a final score of 68-39. Stanford should cruise to a win here.

Up next for Stanford will be a home game against #9 Indiana on Sunday, November 12th at 2:00 PM PT on ESPN and Varsity Network radio. This will be a real test for the Cardinal as the Hoosiers come in as the higher ranked of the two teams. Last season, Indiana went 28-4 overall and 16-2 in the Big Ten and like Stanford, they got a number one seed before falling in the second round to Miami (FL). This is the first big game of the season for both teams. It should be fun.

Stanford will then face Cal Poly at home on Thursday, November 16th at 7:00 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and Varsity Network radio. Cal Poly fell to #24 Washington State 78-61 in their opener on Monday. That game was at Washington State. So, when looking at that alone, it’s clear Stanford should win this one pretty handily. Last season the Mustangs went 10-18 overall and 7-12 in the Big West. In general, they’re not a particularly strong team.

After facing Cal Poly, Stanford will stay at home to welcome Duke to The Farm on Sunday, November 19th at 12:00 PM PT on ABC and Varsity Network radio. Duke has received votes in the AP Top 25 poll and is coming off a season in which they went 26-7 overall and 14-4 in the ACC. Next year, Stanford will be in the ACC and have Duke as an in-conference rival, so it’s kinda fun to get the rivalry revving up a bit this year. Like Indiana, this will be a good test for Stanford and also serve as a quality indicator of where they are at as a team.

Stanford will then pack their bags for Las Vegas to play in the Ball Dawgs Classic. Up first will be Belmont on Wednesday, November 22nd at 1:30 PM PT on Flo Hoops and Varsity Network radio. Then they’ll face either Florida State or Northwestern on Black Friday (November 24th). Belmont went 23-12 overall last season and 17-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference, so they’re a solid team. Florida State is ranked #18 in the nation and 23-10 overall and 12-6 in the ACC last season. Northwestern went 9-21 overall last season and 2-16 in the Big Ten. Florida State is the toughest opponent of the three on paper.

Following their trip to Las Vegas for Thanksgiving, Stanford will return home to face Albany on Sunday, November 26th at 1:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio. The Great Danes went 22-12 overall and 14-2 in the America East last season. They’re a solid mid major team. Stanford should still win with relative ease, though.

Stanford will then hit the road to face San Diego State on Friday, December 1st at 11:00 AM PT on Mountain West Network and Varsity Network radio. San Diego State went 23-11 overall and 12-6 in the Mountain West last season, so they were decent. However, they got smacked by Stanford at Maples last season by a final score of 86-48. They’ll be looking for a better outcome on their home court and at least make the game mildly interesting.

Stanford will stay on the road to face Gonzaga on Sunday, December 3rd at 1:00 PM PT on ESPN+ and Varsity Network radio. Gonzaga is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll and has given Stanford trouble over the years. Last season, Gonzaga went 28-5 overall and 17-1 in the WCC, losing to Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA tournament. A bit funny since Ole Miss went on to beat Stanford in the next round. Stanford defeated Gonzaga 84-63 at home last season, but as we’ve seen anything can happen between these two teams. Especially when Gonzaga is at home.

Stanford will then return home to face Portland on Friday, December 15th at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio. Portland went 23-9 overall and 15-3 in the WCC last season, so they were pretty good last year. That said, Stanford defeated them 87-47 last year and that was in Portland. Stanford should look to win this one with little trouble.

Stanford’s next game will also be at home against UC Davis on Wednesday, December 20th at 1:00 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and Varsity Network radio. The Aggies went 16-14 overall and 12-7 in the Big West last year. Another one Stanford should handle without much difficulty.

Stanford will then open up Pac-12 play with a road game at Cal on Friday, December 29th at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio. Cal is coming off a season in which they went 13-17 overall and 4-14 in the Pac-12. Charmin Smith always gets her teams to play tough, especially against Stanford. Stanford took care of business against Cal with little trouble at home, but in Berkeley they escaped with a 60-56 victory. Stanford better be dialed in for this one because Cal is going to bring it.

Oddly enough, Stanford will then have one final non-conference game on Sunday, December 31st at home against Morgan State. That will tipoff at 6:00 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and Varsity Network radio. Morgan State went 17-12 overall last season and 10-4 in the MEAC. A nice mid major team, but Stanford should cruise to victory.

Stanford will stay at home to welcome Washington State to The Farm on Friday, January 5th at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio. Washington State went 23-11 overall last season and 9-9 in the Pac-12, currently ranked #24 in the nation. The Cougars got crushed by Stanford last season 71-38 with the game being in Pullman. However, they went wild in the Pac-12 tournament and won the title, which shocked everyone. In the NCAA tournament, they fell to Florida Gulf Coast 74-63 in their opening game. It’ll be interesting to see how they do this season and if they’ll put up a better fight against Stanford.

Stanford will then welcome Washington to The Farm on Sunday, January 7th at 1:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area and Varsity Network radio. Washington went 19-15 overall and 7-11 in the Pac-12. On paper, this should be one Stanford wins, but I should note that Washington did defeat Stanford in Seattle last year by a final score of 72-67. Stanford will be looking for some payback in this one.

Stanford will then hit the road for their Rocky Mountain road trip. Up first will be Utah on Friday, January 12th at 5:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio. Utah defeated Stanford in Salt Lake City last year 84-78 and currently are ranked #5 in the nation. This won’t be an easy game for the Cardinal. Utah also is picked to win the Pac-12 title this year after getting a share of the title with Stanford last year. This is a game Stanford has to have circled on their calendars. It’s gonna be big.

The game at Colorado will then follow on Sunday, January 14th at 11:00 AM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area and Varsity Network radio. Colorado was third in the Pac-12 last year, going 25-9 overall and 13-5 in the conference. They took Stanford to double overtime last year in Boulder, nearly pulling off the upset. After a tough battle against Utah, Stanford will be in for a fight in Boulder.

Stanford will then head home to face Oregon on Friday, January 19th at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio. Oregon had a down year last year, going 20-15 overall and 7-11 in the Pac-12. Stanford has defeated Oregon six times in a row. Last season, Stanford defeated Oregon both at home and in the Pac-12 tournament. Stanford should feel confident about this one, but you can never take the Ducks lightly.

On Sunday, January 21st, Stanford will face Oregon State at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio. Oregon State went 13-18 overall and 4-14 in the Pac-12 last season. Oregon State is a well-coached team, but ever since Stanford fell to them twice in the 2016-17 season, Stanford has won 12 games in a row against them. Stanford will be heavy favorites here.

Stanford will then hit the road to face the Arizona schools. Up first will be Arizona State on Friday, January 26th at 5:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio. Arizona State went 8-20 overall last season and 1-17 in the Pac-12. That says it all. Stanford should win this one with ease.

Stanford will then face Arizona on Sunday, January 28th at 11:00 AM on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio. Arizona is coming off a season in which they went 22-10 overall and 11-7 in the Pac-12. They’re a decent team, but Stanford has won the last six times they’ve faced off. On paper, Stanford should win this one, but it feels like every season there is an egg that Stanford lays on the road. This could be one of those games.

Stanford will then head home to face the Southern California schools. This will be the last time Stanford will welcome either of these teams to Maples Pavilion. At least as league opponents.

Up first will be USC on Friday, February 2nd at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area and Varsity Network radio. USC went 21-10 overall last season and 11-7 in the Pac-12. They’re a solid team who defeated Stanford on their home court last season and also played Stanford tough at Maples, losing by just three points. While the UCLA game is the more hyped game for Stanford, they cannot overlook the Trojans.

On Sunday, February 4th, Stanford will face UCLA on The Farm. Tipoff is set for 1:00 PM PT on ESPN2 and Varsity Network radio. UCLA is ranked #4 in the nation right now and also has a transfer center in Lauren Betts, who played at Stanford as a freshman last year. That will add an extra layer of intrigue into what is already a pretty big rivalry game. Expect a big crowd for this one and an electric atmosphere. Should be fun.

Stanford will then hit the road to face Washington and Washington State. The game at Washington will be on Friday, February 9th at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area and Varsity Network radio. The game at Washington State will be on Sunday, February 11th at 1:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

On Friday, February 16th, Stanford will then take on Cal at home. That will be at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio. One thing I should mention with the schedule regarding Cal is they aren’t facing off back-to-back games. That had been a thing in the past, but now it’s operating like the men where they face each other more spaced out. I like this better. While the back-to-back games were fun in their way, it’s more interesting to face each other in more spread out times throughout the season. At least I think so.

Stanford will remain home to face the Arizona schools. Arizona will be first on Friday, February 23rd at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio. Arizona State will be on Sunday, February 25th at 12:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area and Varsity Network radio.

Finally, Stanford will hit the road to face the Oregon schools to close out the regular season. At Oregon State on Thursday, February 29th at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Oregon and Varsity Network radio. At Oregon on Saturday, March 2nd at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

After that will come the postseason. The Pac-12 tournament will be from Wednesday, March 6th to Sunday, March 10th. After that will come the NCAA tourney.

So there you have it! That’s my breakdown of Stanford’s schedule. There are a lot of interesting and exciting matchups on the docket both in the Pac-12 and in non-conference play. Stanford is starting the season with a bit of a chip on their shoulder being ranked #15. They feel like they have something to prove and that can only make them hungrier and more dangerous.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com