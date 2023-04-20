Stanford junior forward Brandon Angel and graduate student guard Michael Jones were both named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America third team. Stanford is the only men’s basketball program to have multiple players selected and it’s also the first time in Stanford program history to have multiple Academic All-Americans. Angel and Jones are the 13th and 14th Stanford players to receive this honor. The last being Oscar da Silva in 2021.

Angel is earning a bachelor’s degree in economics while Jones is earning a master’s degree (MS) in statistics. Given that Jones’ statistics program is a two year program, he’ll be back for one more season. In addition to taking care of business in the classroom, both Angel and Jones were very productive on the basketball court this season. Angel averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 51.6% shooting from the field, 39.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 79.2% shooting from the foul line. As for Jones, he averaged 9.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game on 43.4% shooting from the field, 35.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.7% shooting from the foul line.

Looking ahead to next season, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of improvements Jones and Angel make to their games. If Stanford wants to finally end their NCAA Tournament dry spell next season, both guys are going to have to be key reasons why.

