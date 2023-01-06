On Thursday, Stanford football got some good news as senior tight end Bradley Archer withdrew from the transfer portal after entering as a grad transfer. Archer confirmed to CardinalSportsReport.com that he is indeed returning to The Farm next season, excited to get to work under new head coach Troy Taylor.

Archer has had 4 receptions for 32 yards in his Stanford career and the past two seasons has been a pretty consistent presence on the field, playing 10 games in 2021 and 11 games in 2022. Archer committed to Stanford as a high 3-star recruit after previously being committed to Cal. Once he got admitted to Stanford, he knew that The Farm was the place where he wanted to play his college ball.

As far as what we can expect from Archer next season, he should continue to provide depth in the tight end room, which is pretty loaded with Benjamin Yurosek leading the way. Archer has really excelled as a blocking tight end, helping to create holes for running backs as well as protection for the quarterback. He’s willing to do the dirty work and every team needs guys like that. He’s also shown an ability to make catches if needed. It’ll be fun to see how his fifth year goes and what kind of impact he makes in year one of the Troy Taylor era.

Note: For the latest on Stanford football transfer activity, check out Rivals’ Stanford transfer portal tracker.

