There have been questions about how Stanford men’s basketball would round out their scholarship chart for the 2023-24 season and now we have our answer. Sophomore point guard Benny Gealer, who played his freshman season as a preferred walk-on, has earned the 13th and final scholarship spot for the Cardinal.

The other scholarship players for the Cardinal for this upcoming season are Spencer Jones, Max Murrell, Ryan Agarwal, Michael Jones, James Keefe, Brandon Angel, Jaylen Thompson, Maxime Raynaud, Jared Bynum, Aidan Cammann, Kanaan Carlyle, and Andrej Stojakovic. Stanford will also have a freshman preferred walk-on in Cameron Grant, who can really shoot.

Gealer averaged 1.1 points and 4.9 minutes per game for the Cardinal last season as a freshman and was rated as a 3-star recruit by Rivals. His best performance was against Texas in which he scored 5 points in 11 minutes. In Stanford's open practice, Gealer made a really nice pass inside for an easy slam and looks more comfortable running the offense. It'll be fun to see what he brings to the team this season and what kind of impact he makes now that he's on scholarship.

