For the second straight week and for the second time of his career, Stanford junior outfielder/catcher Alberto Rios has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week. During the week of May 8-14, Rios helped Stanford go 3-1 with a 20-17 road win at Santa Clara followed by taking two out of three games at home against Arizona. Rios had a .556 batting average, a .619 on base percentage, a 1.333 slugging percentage, four home runs ,11 RBIs, 10 hits (two doubles), and two walks.

Rios is having a phenomenal season and has truly emerged into one of the star players for this Cardinal offense. In Friday’s win over Arizona in the bottom of the 9th inning, Rios was intentionally walked, which led to Malcolm Moore hitting the game-winning sac fly. The fact that he’s now getting a bit of the Barry Bonds treatment just shows how far he has come.

Stanford will return to action this weekend on the road at Washington State to wrap up the regular season before heading to Scottsdale for the Pac-12 Tournament. Stanford won their second straight Pac-12 title on Saturday and has thus clinched the top seed in the tournament.

