Kane Patterson was excited about visiting Stanford long before he made the cross-country flight from Nashville for a junior day this past weekend. After spending Saturday on The Farm he was able compare reality to the expectations.

"I was very impressed overall. First off, the campus was unlike anything I had ever seen. It’s such a beautiful place to be and go to school. The academics, you can’t beat. And the football, they play really good football and I was really impressed with the coaching staff, and really with Coach (Peter) Hansen, my position coach. I really liked what he had to say.

"It was even better than what I thought it would be. Getting around the coaches and seeing Stanford overall, it was a super impressive trip."

After Stanford offered in March, Patterson described to Cardinal Sports Report the reasons he thought Stanford checked all the boxes of what he was looking for in a school.

The visit reaffirmed that first impression. Patterson enjoyed the opportunity to have face-to-face conversations with Hansen, his area recruiter Ron Gould and with current Stanford freshman safety Stuart Head.

Patterson "talked some ball" with Hansen to get a better sense of what his potential position coach wants his mike linebackers to do. And it was a welcome change to have an extended conversation with Gould, instead of being limited to phone calls and seeing Gould on the Christ Presbyterian campus without being able to talk.

Maybe the most beneficial meeting was with Head. The Georgian was able to answer questions about why he chose to attend Stanford rather than options closer to home.

"They really helped. He said it didn’t take long at all (to adapt) and that his parents actually like it more than I do now," Patterson laughed.

Patterson is scheduled to visit Tennessee this weekend and wants to get to Auburn soon after that staff offered May 4. Patterson said he and his family are talking about the process to shorten the list of schools he's considering.

"Stanford is really in the mix for me. I think they’re going to be one of the ones in the mix towards the end," he said.