Since Silas Starr's late night commitment to Stanford June 21 the 2020 recruiting board has been shaken up at several positions. Cardinal Sports Report will take a look at those events and how they affected the recruiting class, starting with the good news. Stanford's 10-recruit class is rated No. 30 overall by Rivals. Although, it doesn't count Tanner McKee, a Rivals 100 recruit in the 2018 class who will attend Stanford after a two-year mission in Brazil. Trying to project exactly what number of signees Stanford will have in a class is always difficult because of how the staff manages the board -- which is often light on backup options -- but it's likely the current class is about halfway to the final total.

The Tunnel Workers Union got two new future members and they're great fits for the program on and off the field. The trio of Myles Hinton, McLaughlin and Metcalf are scholar-maulers who have non-stop competitive spirits, a love for physicality and are committed to attaining a degree from a prestigious university. Hinton is a quiet giant who is working back to full strength after a lengthy rehab process after shoulder surgery. He has not attended any offseason camps and the five star will have many eyes on him during his senior season at Greater Atlanta Christian. McLaughlin and Metcalf "met" in a group text for recruits with Florida State offers and started talking about Stanford in that chat. The Floridian and Californian noticed they were connected by shared values that drew them to Stanford. (McLaughlin explained his commitment in this article.) Metcalf has also spent time connecting with Hinton and appears to be a good candidate to be a leader among the recruits. McLaughlin shot like a rocket into the Top 250 after not being on anyone's radar at the start of the year. Metcalf has steadily climbed the Rivals ratings and a strong showing at the Five Star Challenge against elite defensive lineman. Metcalf will play guard or center in college. McLaughlin and Hinton are tackles, although Carberry is insistent that players develop versatility. If Metcalf cracks the Top 250 it will give Stanford three linemen on that list for the first time since the historic 2012 class.

Starr's commitment broke a more than month long drought for Stanford. It was somewhat surprising because the Oregon wide receiver didn't visit Stanford during the spring despite attending The Opening regional camp in Oakland. That decision, his general quiet nature about his recruiting process and Stanford's offers to two other receivers left many wondering whether Starr was still a serious candidate. He camped at Stanford after his freshman and sophomore years and Stanford offered in December. Starr is a big receiver who has fallen from his one-time four star status but has remained a priority for the staff. Starr's commitment gives Stanford three receiver in the class. John Humphreys is the headliner and is the easiest to project that he will have an impact as a freshman because there aren't many 6-5 athletes who can move like him. Bryce Farrell was the first commit of the class more than a year ago. The speedster was hindered by a hamstring injury most of his junior season. He is eager to show he's back to the level of play that opened the eyes of the Stanford coaches when he was a sophomore. (Here is a Hudl video of Farrell from a recent 7-on-7 tournament.)