On Tuesday, Stanford football secured a commitment from 2025 3-star outside linebacker Mickey Vaccarello out of Peters Township High School in McMurray, Pennsylvania. Vaccarello took an unofficial visit to Stanford last weekend and obviously liked what he saw well enough to commit to the Cardinal.

Vaccarello is the fifth player to commit to the Cardinal in the 2025 class and the second defensive player. The first defensive player to commit to the Cardinal in the 2025 class was 3-star cornerback Lonnie McAllister, who committed on Monday. As a result of his commitment, Stanford’s 2025 class ranks 36th in Rivals’ team rankings.

Vaccarello also held offers from Boston College, Connecticut, Maryland, Duquesne, Miami (Ohio), and Syracuse. Stanford was the only West Coast school to recruit him, which helped them stand out. On top of that, Stanford is also the top academic school that offered him by a wide margin.

At 6’3”, 210 pounds, Vaccarello plays with a really good motor. He loves to pass rush and get after the quarterback. He reads opposing offenses well and knows how to react to what is coming his way. He’s great at getting tackles for loss and has good technique. He’s a tough kid and plays with the kind of edge that you want to see from an outside linebacker.

Given Vaccarello plays outside linebacker, that obviously means defensive coordinator Bobby April III is the one who recruited him since April coaches the outside linebackers as well. The fact that April recruited him and wanted him to be a part of his defense says a lot about the kind of player he is. It’ll be fun to learn more about why he chose Stanford and what he thinks he can bring to the program.

