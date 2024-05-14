Earlier this spring, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2025 3-star cornerback Chris Garland out of Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Garland took an unofficial visit to Stanford on April 12th and committed on April 25th, not long after his visit. He also has an official visit to The Farm lined up for June 6th.

Shortly after releasing a top five of Duke, Connecticut, Yale, Boston College, and Stanford, Garland made his pledge to the Cardinal official. His visit to The Farm really solidified his decision and made him realize that Stanford is where he wants to be.

“The coaches see me as a student first and not just a player,” Garland told CardinalSportsReport.com about his visit. “The coaches also want to help and guide me to a great degree that can help me 40 years from now when football is over.”

Garland loves being a cornerback. The challenge of going up against a wide receiver and having to win your one-on-one battles is what he most enjoys about playing the position. He’s also not afraid to hit and play with some physicality.

“Being on that island! I love going against a higher ranked receiver and shutting them down,” Garland said. “And I love to come up and tackle too! Who doesn’t like a physical DB?”

Being from Buford, Georgia, Garland has a good relationship with Stanford junior quarterback Ashton Daniels. The presence of Daniels on The Farm definitely helped Garland feel more at home during his recruiting visit.

“AD is my guy!” Garland said of Daniels. “I only got to play with him for one year, but the time we were on the same team together he was a true leader. He was calm and poised during close games and always showed love to the youngins!”

All in all, Garland appears to be very excited to be joining the Stanford program. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to the program and how cornerbacks coach Paul Williams molds him in the coming seasons.

