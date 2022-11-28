In light of Stanford head coach David Shaw stepping down, there of course comes a lot of questions about where recruits stand with Stanford and who of the current 2023 class will stay locked in (e.g. 4-star tight end Walker Lyons is reopening his recruitment).

Recruits react to David Shaw stepping down

Four-star DE Hunter Clegg reacts to Stanford coaching news

One positive thing for Stanford that has already been learned over this weekend is that whoever takes over for Shaw will have a foundational piece to build around in the 2024 class: High 3-star defensive back Jamir Benjamin, who committed to Stanford on Saturday.

Stanford lands commitment from talented 2024 DB Jamir Benjamin

When asked about where things sit with Stanford upon learning of Shaw’s departure, Benjamin strongly affirmed that he remains fully locked in:

"Hey, it caught me and my family off guard. I committed to Stanford because of the school, not the coaches, I worked so hard to go to Stanford and it's here in my face so why let it go to waste. Whomever the coach that's coming in is going to appreciate how much of a hard worker I am. Which kind of forces the new coach to put me on the field because of my dependability on the field and in the classroom."

What makes Benjamin a foundational piece for the 2024 class isn’t just that he’s a really good cornerback. It’s that he should help recruit other talented players to The Farm as well. Every recruiting class needs at least one guy who is willing to be the hype man for the class and help bring others into the fold. Benjamin certainly looks to be filling that role as we speak and could also be of help in keeping the 2023 class together as well.

It'll certainly be fun to see who Benjamin helps recruit to The Farm and also what kind of energy he brings to the program when he arrives. This Stanford program needs a jolt and Benjamin is eager to help make that happen.

