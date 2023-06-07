On Monday, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2024 3-star tight end Aiden Black out of Delaware Valley High School in Milford, Pennsylvania. Black visited The Farm this past weekend for an official visit and is the first recruit to have scheduled an official visit to Stanford for this month, so his visit has been known for a while. Black also visited at the end of April on an unofficial visit, so he’s been on The Farm rather frequently this spring. Black is the sixth player to commit to the Cardinal in the 2024 class and the first tight end.

Black posted the following statement on social media:

“First and foremost, I would like to thank my family: Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa. You mean the world to me and none of this would have been possible without your constant love and support and raising me to be the man I am today. I love you all wholeheartedly.

“To all the people who have taught/coached me in every facet of my life, on and off the field, in and out of the classroom, I am beyond thankful for you. Coach Olsommer, thank you for you always pushing me past my limits and developing me to be a better football player and a better person. Playing under you has been and still is an honor.

“To my teammates and supporters: thank you guys for being with me every step of the way. It means everything to know y’all got my back.

“Thank you to all the coaches who have supported me throughout this process and offered me the opportunity to play collegiate football and further my academic career.

“With that being said, I am beyond excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Stanford University!”

Listed at 6’3”, 225 pounds, Black has good size for a tight end and he seems to be a nice hybrid in terms of his effectiveness as a blocker and receiver. He’s not the most agile guy in the world, but when he gets in the open field he can turn on the jets and he’s also a load to bring down. He has good hands and has the pieces to be a well-rounded tight end. Black also is a solid defensive end and plays with a lot of aggression on defense. While he is committing as a tight end, he’s got the tools to also be a solid piece on special teams. He’s the kind of guy who could put the hurt on a return guy if he were placed on kickoff team.

While he isn’t rated very high by Rivals, Black has the tools to be a nice get for the Cardinal because of his versatility as described above. He should bring a lot of depth to the tight end room and be a guy who does a lot of different things for the betterment of the team.

