On Monday, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2024 3-star linebacker Brandon Booker out of Desoto High School in Desoto, Texas. Booker was previously committed to Baylor, backing out of his pledge to the Bears just hours before he committed to the Cardinal. Booker took an official visit to Stanford over the weekend, so when he decommitted from Baylor, it wasn’t hard to connect the dots. Booker is the fifth commit for the Cardinal in their 2024 class.

When watching his tape, it’s clear that Booker has a lot of upside. He has played a lot of outside linebacker in high school even though Stanford is recruiting him to play on the inside. He has a really good hands for a linebacker and really prides himself on his ability to get interceptions and recover fumbles. He’s also really physical and knows how to lay the wood on running backs and receivers for big hits. He should bring a really good mentality to the Stanford defense and toughness.

On top of that, Booker plays with a lot of fire and passion. He has a really good motor and gets after it. Inside linebackers are one of the leaders of the defense and Booker certainly plays like a guy with strong leadership abilities.

For Stanford, Brandon Booker is a really good get for all the reasons I wrote above. What makes this sweeter is they flipped him from a solid program after they got him out on an official visit. It’s clear that his visit went really well and that they were able to convince him that The Farm is the right place for him. I’ll be fun to see what he brings to the program.

