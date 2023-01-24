On Monday, 2023 Stanford offensive tackle commit Allen Thomason received news that he will be receiving a scholarship. He was previously committed as a preferred walk-on. Thomason held offers from Air Force, Army, Austin Peay, Brown, Dartmouth, Memphis, and Pennsylvania at the time of his commitment to Stanford. When you consider that, it’s not a huge surprise that Stanford would award him a scholarship.

The fact that he’s now on scholarship indicates that Stanford believes he’s got a chance to be a real contributor to their offensive line room, getting a good evaluation from offensive line coach Klayton Adams. It’ll be fun to see how he develops under Adams and what kind of impact he has on the team in the coming seasons.

For more on Thomason and what he’ll bring to The Farm, check out the article I wrote about him during the early signing period.

