On Monday, Stanford football picked up a commitment from 2023 defensive tackle Braden Marceau-Olayinka, who was previously committed to Columbia. Marceau-Olayinka visited Stanford over the weekend and that solidified his decision that The Farm is where he wants to be. Columbia is an Ivy League school, which is always tough to move away from but Stanford is Ivy League level and plays power-five football. It’s not hard to see why he made the decision that he did. Especially since Stanford is offering him a full-ride scholarship.

“At this time I’ve made the decision to decommit from Columbia University,” Marceau-Olayinka announced on Twitter. “I have nothing but the utmost respect and love for the amazing coaches, faculty, and players at Columbia who have welcomed me with love and compassion. I’d like to thank God for making everything possible and I know he has a plan for me. What that being said, I’m elated to announce my commitment to Stanford University! Massive thank you to all the Stanford Coaches…GO CARDINAL”

As far as what Marceau-Olayinka can be expected to bring to The Farm, he should bring depth to the defensive line and give them another body who can compete in that room. At 6’3”, 255 pounds, he has good size for a defensive tackle and obviously has the physical tools needed to get offered a scholarship.

Given that Stanford is the only power five school to offer him a scholarship, Marceau-Olayinka projects to be more of a developmental piece for defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej to mold and work with. It’ll be interesting to see how he progresses under Kolodziej and what kind of contributions he makes to the defensive line room in the coming seasons.

