On Tuesday, 2023 defensive lineman RJ Gaskins committed to Stanford as a preferred walk-on, hoping to earn a scholarship soon. Gaskins played for Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. and was teammates with Heisman winner Caleb Williams. Gaskins hails from McLean, Virginia and hopes to major in Civil Engineering.

As far as what he’ll bring to Stanford, he has decent size at 6’4”, 260 pounds and is used to playing all across the defensive line both as a tackle and as a defensive end. Stanford has him listed as a defensive lineman, which suggests they see him playing on the interior, but there is a possibility they move him to the outside and experiment with him there as well. Like all incoming freshmen, Gaskins will have a chance to help shape the culture that head coach Troy Taylor is hoping to build on The Farm.

Stanford will announce more additions to the team this week as Wednesday, February 1st is National Signing Day. Gaskins will be a part of that group.

