On Monday, 2023 2-star inside linebacker Miles McGee informed CardinalSportsReport.com that he has committed to Stanford as a preferred walk-on. McGee held offers from Brown, Columbia, and Navy while also having interest/preferred walk-on offers from Duke, Florida, Miami (FL), Princeton, and Rice. McGee visited Stanford in October of last year and after learning more about the new coaching staff he has decided that The Farm is where he wants to call home.

McGee has decent size for a linebacker at 6’2”, 205 pounds and has a Rivals rating of 5.4. While being a 2-star, he’s close to receiving a third star as 5.5 is the cutoff. Getting a borderline 3-star talent as a preferred walk-on is pretty good. McGee should add depth to the linebacker room, be a help at special teams, and who knows, maybe he’ll end up doing more than just that. You never know for sure what you are getting with these preferred walk-ons. Sometimes they blossom into something good. And even if he is limited to a special teams type role and nothing more, McGee will be able to make an impact in being part of the first crop of freshmen in the Troy Taylor era. All those guys are going to be critical in helping Taylor establish the type of culture that he wants.

Wednesday, February 1st is National Signing Day which means Stanford will be announcing more additions to the program: both scholarship and preferred walk-on. McGee will be announced by the team either on the 1st or in the days that follow.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com